ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL: Shaw spearheads Mooresville's resurgence

MOORESVILLE—Led by its high-rising senior guard, K.C. Shaw, Mooresville’s boys basketball team made winning routine again this season.

The Blue Devils, who won only twice a year ago during the COVID-shortened campaign, prevailed in 21 of 25 games, nearly captured their first conference championship since 2004 and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs before bowing out in a 10-point defeat to juggernaut Weddington.

Headlining the dramatic turnaround on the court was Shaw, the R&L County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“I knew the type of year it was going to be by how we worked in the offseason,” he said. “Everybody bought in and came to workouts during the offseason.”

Shaw averaged 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on his way to being named the Greater Metro Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

“That felt great,” he said. “I worked hard for it.”

One of many accolades.

In late December, he guided the Blue Devils to the North Iredell Holiday Classic championship.

Shaw accumulated 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in the 72-69 tournament final win over Rocky River and was named the tournament MVP.

On Jan. 27, in perhaps the biggest game of the season to that point, Shaw shouldered a heavy load and helped Mooresville hold off rival Lake Norman for a 76-75 victory that kept it in conference championship contention. He added seven rebounds and five assists to complement his game-high 30 points in front of a raucous crowd of about 1,600.

“Playing them is for bragging rights,” he said with a smile. “No one cares about the records.”

When Lake Norman rallied from a 20-point, second-quarter deficit to tie the game at 74 in the fourth quarter the Blue Devils leaned on Shaw once more. He drew a foul with 29 seconds remaining and sank the subsequent free throws to put the Blue Devils back in front to stay.

Shaw didn’t shy away from contact. His shooting stats speak to that. Of his 306 shots this season, only 26 were from 3-point range. Meanwhile, he attempted 192 free throws.

“K.C. is probably one of the most gifted scorers in the state,” Mooresville coach Armard Moore said of his 62-percent shooter from the field. “He can score at all levels, but his niche is getting to the basket.

“His motor doesn’t stop,” Moore continued. “He plays hard on both ends of the floor. He’s a great teammate and gets everyone else involved.”

Shaw pumped in 19 points Feb. 2 as the Blue Devils defeated league-leading Cox Mill 95-81 in a first-place showdown. The win avenged a 71-69 loss earlier in the season at Cox Mill.

Mooresville was on the cusp of claiming its first conference title in nearly two decades until Lake Norman spoiled it for the Blue Devils in the next-to-last game of the regular season. They lost and settled for a runner-up finish at 10-2.

The Blue Devils lost in the GMC tournament semifinals 77-72 to West Cabarrus despite 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists from Shaw.

He wound up three assists shy of a triple-double in the Blue Devils’ 75-52 romp at Kernersville Glenn in the opening round of the playoffs, scoring 15 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

The Blue Devils ran into 4A top seed and last year’s 3A state champion Weddington in the second round. They lost 70-60. Shaw supplied 25 points, six rebounds and a couple of assists in his final game. Weddington went on to cap an undefeated season with the 4A state title.

“We fought to the end,” Shaw said.

Despite the disappointing ending, there were more ups than downs. He enjoyed the ride.

“Winning and celebrating each of them, seeing everybody happy,” Shaw said when asked about the highlights of 2021-22.

His high school career is over, but his basketball playing days might not.

Shaw said he is drawing college interest and that Coker University had extended an offer.

“I definitely want to play at the next level,” he said.