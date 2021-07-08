ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL: Merriman headlines honorees

He helped Mooresville capture the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state baseball title as a sophomore, and two seasons later Nick Merriman still provided a lift for the Blue Devils.
For his efforts this spring, the senior was named the R&L County Baseball Player of the Year.
Merriman allowed just three hits and struck out five in the 2019 state championship series-clinching victory over Corinth Holders.
The Blue Devils missed the playoffs this spring during the condensed season, but Merriman remained a reliable asset in the lineup. A Queen’s University commit, he batted .450 with 17 RBIs. He also boasted an on-base percentage of .489. His on-base plus slugging was 1.089.
Merriman played first base when he was not pitching. On the mound, he was 4-2 with a .966 earned run average. He struck out 40 batters over 29 innings.
The complete All-County Baseball Team is as follows:
PitchersNick Merriman, Mooresville
Luke Schmolke, Lake Norman
Gage Tomlin, South Iredell
CatcherCaleb Douthit, Lake Norman
InfieldersAaron Herbst, Lake Norman
Tyler Hughesman, South Iredell
Jacob Reeves, Lake Norman
Reed Sullivan, Mooresville
OutfieldersHarris Dowdy, Lake Norman
Brian Hearn, Lake Norman
Ty Staz, North Iredell
UtilityJovany Mendez, West Iredell
Honorable mentionKenny Bess, North Iredell; Cole Johnson, North Iredell; Jake Modrak, Mooresville; Sam Nutting, South Iredell; Braxton Provenza, South Iredell; Alan Spiwak, South Iredell; Colby Umbarger, North Iredell.