ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL: Merriman headlines honorees

He helped Mooresville capture the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state baseball title as a sophomore, and two seasons later Nick Merriman still provided a lift for the Blue Devils.

For his efforts this spring, the senior was named the R&L County Baseball Player of the Year.

Merriman allowed just three hits and struck out five in the 2019 state championship series-clinching victory over Corinth Holders.

The Blue Devils missed the playoffs this spring during the condensed season, but Merriman remained a reliable asset in the lineup. A Queen’s University commit, he batted .450 with 17 RBIs. He also boasted an on-base percentage of .489. His on-base plus slugging was 1.089.

Merriman played first base when he was not pitching. On the mound, he was 4-2 with a .966 earned run average. He struck out 40 batters over 29 innings.

The complete All-County Baseball Team is as follows:

PitchersNick Merriman, Mooresville

Luke Schmolke, Lake Norman

Gage Tomlin, South Iredell

CatcherCaleb Douthit, Lake Norman