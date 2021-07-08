 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL: Merriman headlines honorees
0 Comments
alert featured

ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL: Merriman headlines honorees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Merriman

Mooresville’s Nick Merriman delivers a pitch this season. The senior, who also played first base for the Blue Devils, is the R&L County Baseball Player of the Year.

 Larry Sullivan/

He helped Mooresville capture the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state baseball title as a sophomore, and two seasons later Nick Merriman still provided a lift for the Blue Devils.

For his efforts this spring, the senior was named the R&L County Baseball Player of the Year.

Merriman allowed just three hits and struck out five in the 2019 state championship series-clinching victory over Corinth Holders.

The Blue Devils missed the playoffs this spring during the condensed season, but Merriman remained a reliable asset in the lineup. A Queen’s University commit, he batted .450 with 17 RBIs. He also boasted an on-base percentage of .489. His on-base plus slugging was 1.089.

Merriman played first base when he was not pitching. On the mound, he was 4-2 with a .966 earned run average. He struck out 40 batters over 29 innings.

The complete All-County Baseball Team is as follows:

PitchersNick Merriman, Mooresville

Luke Schmolke, Lake Norman

Gage Tomlin, South Iredell

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CatcherCaleb Douthit, Lake Norman

InfieldersAaron Herbst, Lake Norman

Tyler Hughesman, South Iredell

Jacob Reeves, Lake Norman

Reed Sullivan, Mooresville

OutfieldersHarris Dowdy, Lake Norman

Brian Hearn, Lake Norman

Ty Staz, North Iredell

UtilityJovany Mendez, West Iredell

Honorable mentionKenny Bess, North Iredell; Cole Johnson, North Iredell; Jake Modrak, Mooresville; Sam Nutting, South Iredell; Braxton Provenza, South Iredell; Alan Spiwak, South Iredell; Colby Umbarger, North Iredell.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert