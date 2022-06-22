ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL: Future Georgia Tech pitcher Schmolke dominant in final season with Lake Norman

The 21-member 2022 All-County Baseball team includes six players from Greater Metro Conference regular-season and tournament champion Lake Norman.

Wildcats ace Luke Schmolke headlines the list of honorees. He was named the R&L County Baseball Player of the Year. His coach, Ty Wigginton, has also been recognized as R&L County Baseball Coach of the Year.

Schmolke, who will continue his career at Georgia Tech, proved dominant on the mound. He was 8-0 in 11 starts, with two no-hitters and a 0.65 earned run average. Opponents’ on-base average against him was .096. The senior struck out an eye-popping 136 batters in 64.1 innings while yielding just 21 hits.

Three of the right-hander’s wins were recorded in games the Lake Norman offense didn’t give him much help. The Wildcats beat South Iredell 1-0 on April 12, Mooresville 1-0 on April 26, and Hickory Ridge 1-0 in the conference tournament semifinals.

There was another low-scoring nail-biter in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The Wildcats blanked Butler 1-0 in eight innings. Schmolke didn’t get a decision despite striking out 14 and allowing only three hits over seven innings.

Schmolke was honored as the Grater Metro Conference Pitcher of the Year, and Wigginton was recognized as the league’s top coach.

The complete list of All-County Baseball team members is as follows:

Lake Norman— Carson Cherry (OF), Drew Nelson (P), Hunter Sherrill (2B), Luke Schmolke (P)

Jared Smith (1B/DH), Chase Wigginton (SS)

Mooresville—Chad Harvey (P), Braeden Major (P), Jake Modrak (C), Drew Park (1B/3B), Aiden Picciano (SS)

North Iredell— Tate Green (1B), Cole Johnson (SS/P), Thomas Shumaker (C), Colby Umbarger (OF)

South Iredell— Ben Cotton (OF/P), Gage Ostwalt (1B), Gage Tomlin (C/P), Brice Warren (3B)

Statesville—Noah Owens (UTL)

West Iredell—Eli Josey (3B/P)