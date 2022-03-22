Alexander Central wins marquee softball matchup with Mooresville

MOORESVILLE — Beating the top-ranked team in the state of North Carolina requires a near-perfect game in all phases to come out on top. The Mooresville Blue Devils, a top-ranked team in 4A softball in their own right, were just a bit off on Monday night.

Despite a furious comeback attempt in their final at-bat, Mooresville (6-2) fell to Alexander Central (9-0) 8-6 in a battle of softball powerhouse programs.

“We made too many mistakes tonight to beat the No. 1 team in the state,” Mooresville head coach Paul Kitka said. “There were errors and baserunning mishaps and you can’t do that against a good team and expect to come out on top.”

The Blue Devils logged three errors in the field, one of which led to an unearned run for the Cougars. The baserunning mistakes were most evident in the third inning as Lauren Vanderpool was caught trying to steal second and Emily Murphy ran into an inning-ending double play trying to steal third base on the same pitch that Brooke Piper struck out swinging.

A long discussion between Kitka, his assistant coaches, and the players ensued after the final out looking to address those mistakes.

“We have to learn from those mistakes,” Kitka said. “We don’t want to repeat them.”

Mooresville’s offense wasn’t immune to the mistake bug, either. Through the first four innings, the Blue Devils managed just one run on four hits, stranding five runners on the basepaths. Even the lone run they scored was due to an error as Alexander Central’s catcher flung a ball past the third baseman attempting to pick off Anna Frye, who scored easily on the errant throw.

The Blue Devils were able to eventually get to Cougars’ pitcher Faith Carrigan in the later innings, but trailing 7-1 heading into the bottom half of the fifth was too much to overcome. That’s not to say the home team didn’t make it interesting, though.

Entering the final frame trailing 8-3, the first four Blue Devils to step to the plate reached base with each of Piper, Frye, and Candace Lane driving in runs to get the tying run to the plate in Avrelle Harrell.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, Harrell’s grounder to the right side of the infield wasn’t hit hard enough to get Frye home from third base and the next batter, Vanderpool, struck out swinging to end the game.

“The girls put up a great fight,” Kitka said. “We got real close there, just a couple more hits and we could have won.”

Blue Devils’ starting pitcher Morgan Smith struggled against the Cougar bats, giving up six runs and eight hits in 3.1 innings while striking out four. Mia Wraight finished off the game in relief of Smith, giving up two runs in her 3.2 innings pitched.

Bentli Meadows led the way for the Mooresville offense, notching three singles in her four trips to the plate and driving in a pair of runs. Frye and Ellie Goins also went 3-for-4 at the plate.