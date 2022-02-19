7 Iredell wrestlers advance to state championship matches

GREENSBORO—The dream is still alive for more than a handful of Iredell County wrestlers.

Seven of them will wrestle in championship matches this evening at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament.

The winningest among them this season is Statesville’s Parker Galliher (51-2). The senior defeated Isaac Gawronski (Swansboro) by a 6-0 decision in the semifinals Friday night. He will face Kyle Montaperto (39-0) of Central Academy in Saturday’s 3A title match at 126 pounds.

North Iredell’s Bray Trivette (40-1) pinned Fred T. Foard’s Dawson Cody in their 3A semifinals match at 138 pounds. Trivette will battle South Rowan’s Jacob Cox (35-0) in the final of their 3A weight class Saturday.

Advancing to the finals in 4A were Lake Norman’s Eli Murray, Sakarri Morrison and Carson Floyd, as well as Mooresville’s Greg Merriman and Davis Freeze.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murray (47-7) recorded a sudden victory in the additional period over Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons) to win their semifinals match at 132 pounds. He will take on Hough’s Brandt Fajerman (42-2) in the final.