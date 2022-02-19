7 Iredell wrestlers advance to state championship matches

GREENSBORO—The dream is still alive for more than a handful of Iredell County wrestlers.
Seven of them will wrestle in championship matches this evening at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament.
The winningest among them this season is Statesville’s Parker Galliher (51-2). The senior defeated Isaac Gawronski (Swansboro) by a 6-0 decision in the semifinals Friday night. He will face Kyle Montaperto (39-0) of Central Academy in Saturday’s 3A title match at 126 pounds.
North Iredell’s Bray Trivette (40-1) pinned Fred T. Foard’s Dawson Cody in their 3A semifinals match at 138 pounds. Trivette will battle South Rowan’s Jacob Cox (35-0) in the final of their 3A weight class Saturday.
Advancing to the finals in 4A were Lake Norman’s Eli Murray, Sakarri Morrison and Carson Floyd, as well as Mooresville’s Greg Merriman and Davis Freeze.
Murray (47-7) recorded a sudden victory in the additional period over Luke Kunath (Cardinal Gibbons) to win their semifinals match at 132 pounds. He will take on Hough’s Brandt Fajerman (42-2) in the final.
Morrison (38-6) used a 3-1 decision over Will Brock (Pinecrest) in the semifinals to advance to the title match at 220 pounds. He will face Porter Ridge’s Nathan Carnes (39-4) in the final.
Floyd (48-3) pinned Chase Godwin (Pinecrest) in the heavyweight semifinals. His opponent in the championship match is Cary’s Rylan Vann (24-1).
Merriman (46-3) tallied a 17-1 technical fall victory over Noah Thomas (Laney) in their 145-pound semifinals match. He will battle Page’s Jacob Woodburn (28-0) in the title bout.
Freeze (41-3) recorded an 11-1 major decision over Cedric Griffin (Hoke County) in their semifinals match at 152 pounds. He will face Northwest Guilford’s Drew Pepin (44-2) in the final.
North Iredell’s Eddie Flores (3A, 220 pounds), Lake Norman’s J.T. Richards (4A, 138) and Mooresville’s Samson Sokolski (4A, 138) came up short in their semifinal matches Friday night, but all are guaranteed to finish among the top four in their classification’s weight division. Each will wrestle for third place Saturday.