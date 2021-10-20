 Skip to main content
3 Iredell runners among Top 10 at WFAC championships
3 Iredell runners among Top 10 at WFAC championships

cross country logo

CROSS COUNTRY

WFAC Championships

NEWTON—Three Iredell County runners finished in the Top 10 of their respective races during Tuesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference cross country championships at Southside Park.

Leading the way was North Iredell’s Philip Riddle. He was the runner-up in the boys’ race, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 15.94 seconds. Only North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was faster. He reached the finish line in 17:01.90.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell placed eighth in the girls’ race with a time of 21:28.07. Right behind her in ninth place was North Iredell’s Natalia Nieto, who logged a time of 21:32.80.

North Iredell’s Noah Whitenmyer (18:26.11) and Maddox Gant (18:27.24) and West Iredell’s Austin Cope (18:32.83) finished 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively, in the boys’ race.

