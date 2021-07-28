2 Iredell coaches chosen for '22 All-Star football game

Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Association revealed in a press release sent out after the R&L’s deadline Tuesday.

Statesville head football coach Randall Gusler and Mooresville head football coach Joe Nixon were named West All-Star assistant coaches for next summer’s game.

Darryl Brown was named the West head coach. The Greensboro Grimsley head coach guided the Whirlies to the 4A state championship this spring during the COVID-delayed 2020 season. It was the school’s first football state title in 61 years.

Joining Brown, Gusler and Nixon on the West coaching staff will be Tiesuan Brown (Mt. Tabor), Brian Hampton (Ashe County) and Al Hendricks (Reidsville). At a later date they will choose the seniors to represent the West All-Star team next summer.

This fall marks Gusler’s 16th season as Statesville head coach. Nixon is entering his second season at Mooresville. He previously coached at West Rowan (2015-19) and North Rowan (2012-14).