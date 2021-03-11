Lake Norman unbeaten and opening eyes

Rest assured that no opponent will be caught sleeping on Lake Norman’s football team the rest of the season.
You don’t knock off one of the giants of North Carolina high school football without getting the attention of others.
The Wildcats (2-0) are the 11th ranked 4A team in the state, according to Maxpreps. They received a boost in the poll by following a 40-8 thrashing of West Charlotte in the Feb. 26 season opener with a 29-24 victory over powerhouse Mallard Creek in last Friday’s home opener.
Mallard Creek has appeared in four of the last seven 4AA state championship games and won three straight titles from 2013-15. Despite falling to 0-2 after losing to Lake Norman, the Mavericks are still rated 15th in 4A. Their other loss, 27-7, was to Vance, the defending 4AA state champion.
Following the signature win, folks in and around the I-Meck extended kudos to coach Jonathan Oliphant for the job he’s doing at Lake Norman.
“While I appreciate the kind words these kids and our assistants deserve all the credit,” Oliphant wrote on Twitter. “I missed two days of practice (last) week and they didn’t skip a beat.”
Trailing Mallard Creek 24-22, the Wildcats retook possession of the ball with 2:52 remaining. They put together a game-winning drive and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 11 seconds left.
Lake Norman led 7-3 at halftime and 15-10 after Cri’shon Shepard returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
The Wildcats had never beaten Mallard Creek before although they came close in 2014 when led by N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year Josh Ladowski, Lake Norman lost 48-41 to the Mavericks in the 4AA West region final.
“I love my team in every aspect,” Shepard wrote on Twitter.
Oliphant posted a picture Saturday morning of Lake Norman players back on the stadium field for a morning session.
“The time for celebrating is over... back to work,” he stated.
Lake Norman hosts No. 6 Hough (2-0) on Friday with hopes of continuing its pursuit of an I-Meck Conference championship.
North Piedmont Conference play set to kick off
As a six-member league playing a shortened seven-game season, teams in the North Piedmont Conference opened the delayed campaign with nonconference opponents in Weeks 1 and 2.
NPC play begins Friday, and South Iredell and Statesville take center stage at Greyhound Hollow.
The teams have won outright or shared the conference championship each of the last three seasons. The Greyhounds (1-1) are the defending titleholder.