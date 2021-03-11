Lake Norman unbeaten and opening eyes

Rest assured that no opponent will be caught sleeping on Lake Norman’s football team the rest of the season.

You don’t knock off one of the giants of North Carolina high school football without getting the attention of others.

The Wildcats (2-0) are the 11th ranked 4A team in the state, according to Maxpreps. They received a boost in the poll by following a 40-8 thrashing of West Charlotte in the Feb. 26 season opener with a 29-24 victory over powerhouse Mallard Creek in last Friday’s home opener.

Mallard Creek has appeared in four of the last seven 4AA state championship games and won three straight titles from 2013-15. Despite falling to 0-2 after losing to Lake Norman, the Mavericks are still rated 15th in 4A. Their other loss, 27-7, was to Vance, the defending 4AA state champion.

Following the signature win, folks in and around the I-Meck extended kudos to coach Jonathan Oliphant for the job he’s doing at Lake Norman.

“While I appreciate the kind words these kids and our assistants deserve all the credit,” Oliphant wrote on Twitter. “I missed two days of practice (last) week and they didn’t skip a beat.”