Lake Norman returns 18 starters, ready to tackle I-Meck

“We’ve got a lot of returning starters so I want us to be smart and put ourselves in good situations,” Oliphant said. “We’ll get after people on offense and defense and see what happens.

“We’ll figure out who wants to be hit in the mouth when it’s 30 degrees outside.”

Due to the pandemic shortening the season, I-Meck foes will be all the Wildcats see this season, meaning that every game will be even more important in a conference that many consider being the toughest football schedule across all of North Carolina.

Against opponents in that conference, across two separate four-year stints, the Wildcats are just 28-46, including going 0-16 against powerhouses Mallard Creek and Vance.

“In the I-Meck, there’s a lot of people that feel like we shouldn’t be in this conference,” Neely said. “We obviously feel like we do. So all those schools that beat us every year, we just use that as bulletin board material to prove ourselves.”

The abbreviated 2021 season will be the Wildcats’ final chance to prove themselves in the I-Meck for the foreseeable future as they will be moving, along with Mooresville and newly-realigned South Iredell, to a different conference featuring teams in Cabarrus County rather than Mecklenburg.