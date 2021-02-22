Lake Norman returns 18 starters, ready to tackle I-Meck

MOORESVILLE — A cold wind blew across the practice field at Lake Norman High School and, due to the persistent rainfall over recent days, there weren’t many spots on that field that your foot wouldn’t sink deep into the mud.
But none of that mattered to the players on the field. The Wildcats were busy preparing for a season that some doubted would ever come.
“It’s like Christmas morning,” head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “They’re having the time of their lives because at one point we didn’t think we’d get this opportunity.”
Since last June, the Wildcats have been preparing for a football season that was meant to start back in August but was pushed to a February start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the spike in the virus between November and January, Oliphant had some doubts that the delayed season would even happen.
His team never wavered in their preparation, though.
“It’s been anxious and tedious,” senior tight end Jace Neely said. “Some of us had to get gym memberships because we couldn’t come here to lift.”
Neely is one of 26 seniors on a Wildcats roster that is returning 18 starters from a 6-6 team that pushed the eventual 4AA state champion Vance Cougars to the brink in during the 2019 regular season.
“We’re excited to have this group back. We had a lot of kids that started last year as juniors and learned some tough lessons,” Oliphant said. “We feel like we can be better this year because of those lessons.”
The 18 returning starters are split evenly, nine on offense and nine on defense, coming into the year. The biggest hit to the Wildcats comes in the backfield, having lost their top four rushers to graduation.
Will Gordon, Zach Ladowski, Joseph Young and Kris Petroski combined for a total of 1,804 yards and 17 touchdowns on 294 carries in 2019, well over half of the team’s production in all those categories.
However, the fifth leading rusher from 2019, quarterback Anthony Limon returns to lead an offense that will rely on toughness and physicality to win games in 2021.
“We want whoever we play to know they’ve been in a street fight for 48 minutes,” Oliphant said. “We’re gonna try and hold on to (the ball) as long as we can and keep those high-powered offenses in the I-Meck on the sidelines.”
Even when those high-powered offenses Oliphant mentioned are on the field, they will have to contend with a Wildcat defense with a lot of experience.
Every single defensive player that registered 20 or more tackles in the 2019 season for Lake Norman’s “Blackshirt” defense is returning, including linebacker Tanner Schmidt and safety Will Kobuszeski, players that tallied 91 and 86 tackles respectively.
“We’ve got a lot of returning starters so I want us to be smart and put ourselves in good situations,” Oliphant said. “We’ll get after people on offense and defense and see what happens.
“We’ll figure out who wants to be hit in the mouth when it’s 30 degrees outside.”
Due to the pandemic shortening the season, I-Meck foes will be all the Wildcats see this season, meaning that every game will be even more important in a conference that many consider being the toughest football schedule across all of North Carolina.
Against opponents in that conference, across two separate four-year stints, the Wildcats are just 28-46, including going 0-16 against powerhouses Mallard Creek and Vance.
“In the I-Meck, there’s a lot of people that feel like we shouldn’t be in this conference,” Neely said. “We obviously feel like we do. So all those schools that beat us every year, we just use that as bulletin board material to prove ourselves.”
The abbreviated 2021 season will be the Wildcats’ final chance to prove themselves in the I-Meck for the foreseeable future as they will be moving, along with Mooresville and newly-realigned South Iredell, to a different conference featuring teams in Cabarrus County rather than Mecklenburg.
“We know Mallard Creek, Hough, and Vance are the top three, so we’re trying to dethrone those guys,” Oliphant said. “I just want these guys to go out there and have an opportunity to go out there and show how hard we’ve been working and let the chips fall where they may.”