Lake Norman, Mooresville fill in gaps on schedules

Last Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools called an early-morning emergency meeting to address the immediate future of their athletics. Ultimately, they voted to pause all athletic activities until at least Feb. 15.

Unfortunately for two high schools in Iredell County, that decision had an unintended side effect that hinders them almost as much as it did the schools in Mecklenburg County.

Both Lake Norman High School and Mooresville High School are in a conference that is, outside of themselves, entirely made up of CMS schools. So, when that decision came down, the Wildcats’ and Blue Devils’ boys and girls basketball and boys soccer seasons were paused as well.

Except they weren’t. The search was on for games to fill those holes in the schedule.

“I have mentally prepared myself this year to expect anything in regards to COVID,” Lake Norman athletic director Jay Keener said. “I was not at all surprised by the decision, but I did feel that it was made at a very awkward time.”

Even before both teams took the court Jan. 14, both schools’ athletic directors, along with each team’s head coach, were already working the phones trying to find other schools that had open dates on the schedule.