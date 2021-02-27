Lake Norman crushes West Charlotte in opener

CHARLOTTE—Football teams claim all the time that they want to be the toughest, most physical team on the field. Well, sometimes the universe will call teams out and send a big hurdle their way to start the season.
Lake Norman had its toughness, both physical and mental, test on a cold and rainy Friday night and passed both tests with ease, defeating West Charlotte 40-8 to kick off its season.
“It was one of those football games you think about playing when you’re little—it’s nasty, cold, and rainy,” Wildcats head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “We played physical, which is the identity we set for ourselves.”
Lake Norman (1-0) showed that physicality on both sides of the ball all night long. Well, almost. On the Wildcats’ first possession of the season, they were able to drive the ball into the West Charlotte (0-1) red zone only to fumble the ball back to the Lions in the end zone.
That was their only offensive blemish of the first half, though. Each of their next four possessions ended in six points. If not for a blown coverage by Lake Norman’s secondary that gave the Lions their only lead of the game, 8-6, it would have been a perfect half.
“I think part of (the early struggles) was all this built-up energy,” Oliphant said. “They’ve been looking forward to this season for almost a year now. It took us a little while to get settled.”
However, once the Wildcats got settled, the rout was on. After the Lions scored their only touchdown of the night, Lake Norman rolled off as dominant a second quarter as a coach could have asked for.
After falling behind 8-6, the Wildcats went on a seven-play, 56-yard scoring drive to retake the lead, capped off by a great run by Cri’shon Shepard that left many West Charlotte defenders in his wake.
The Lions followed that up with a three-and-out, and five plays later, the Wildcats were in the end zone again on the legs of quarterback Anthony Limon to put Lake Norman on top 19-8. A Will Sauder interception on the next West Charlotte possession set Limon up with a chance to use his arm, and he took it by hitting tight end Jace Neely over the middle for a 69-yard touchdown.
Lake Norman led 26-8 at the half and their senior quarterback was a big part of that, totaling three first-half touchdowns.
“He’s the gas in the Cadillac, man,” Oliphant said of Limon. “He’s a big leader on offense. He likes to put his nose in there. Maybe a little more than I’d like, but he’s tough.”
Limon ended the night with 91 yards through the air and 55 yards on the ground, with his only two completions both going for touchdowns. His 55 rushing yards were a team-high on a night that saw 11 Wildcats carry the ball.
In total, Lake Norman rushed for 266 yards on 39 carries with three different rushers finding the end zone. Senior fullback Chuck Hughes joined Shepard and Limon in the rushing touchdown department.
The senior-laden offensive line of Lake Norman was able to generate holes all night and eventually wore down the defensive front of West Charlotte, allowing their running backs to average 6.8 yards per carry, but Oliphant wants more.
“(266 yards) is good, but it ain’t enough,” he said. “But we’re gonna lean on those guys. We’re going to go as far as they take us.”
Their counterparts on the defensive line weren’t too shabby, either. On the night, West Charlotte carried the ball 30 times for 109 yards, an average of 3.6 yards per rush, with a good portion of that coming after the Wildcats sent in their reserves late in the game.
And, aside from the long touchdown pass they gave up, the pass defense was solid as well, only allowing 115 yards through the air on the night and getting consistent pressure into the Lions’ backfield on passing downs.
The Lake Norman defense even found the end zone themselves in the third quarter when Brendan Wagner picked off a tipped pass in stride and returned it 42 yards for the score.
“We haven’t reached our potential yet,” Oliphant said. “I’m excited about that.”