Lake Norman crushes West Charlotte in opener

CHARLOTTE—Football teams claim all the time that they want to be the toughest, most physical team on the field. Well, sometimes the universe will call teams out and send a big hurdle their way to start the season.

Lake Norman had its toughness, both physical and mental, test on a cold and rainy Friday night and passed both tests with ease, defeating West Charlotte 40-8 to kick off its season.

“It was one of those football games you think about playing when you’re little—it’s nasty, cold, and rainy,” Wildcats head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “We played physical, which is the identity we set for ourselves.”

Lake Norman (1-0) showed that physicality on both sides of the ball all night long. Well, almost. On the Wildcats’ first possession of the season, they were able to drive the ball into the West Charlotte (0-1) red zone only to fumble the ball back to the Lions in the end zone.

That was their only offensive blemish of the first half, though. Each of their next four possessions ended in six points. If not for a blown coverage by Lake Norman’s secondary that gave the Lions their only lead of the game, 8-6, it would have been a perfect half.