Lake Norman coasts past rival Devils

MOORESVILLE—Waste not, want not.

Lake Norman’s volleyball team members couldn’t wait to get back out on their home court Monday night. It showed.

The Wildcats returned from their team’s huddle well ahead of the timed three-minute recovery period allotted between sets and used that energy to defeat crosstown archrival and fellow I-Meck Conference foe Mooresville in straight sets to also polish off the season’s series between the two.

Lake Norman cruised to the 3-0 decision under the affair’s best-of-five format by scores of 25-8, 25-8 and 25-13.

The outcome enabled the Wildcats (10-1) to retain their share of the I-Meck lead heading into the holiday break while dropping Mooresville (3-8) farther down the updated circuit standings.

The decision mirrored the same results emerging from the same two teams’ first meeting held in late November on Mooresville’s home court that also included a similar sweep on the part of the then-visiting Wildcats.

For the hostesses, the duo of net specialists middle hitter Madison Sawyer and outside hitter Hailey Gilreath paved the way in both kills and blocks, while setter Mackenzie Harris was busy tallying the most assists.

As for Mooresville, in the losing cause, the guests were paced by the net play coming courtesy of combination middle hitter/middle blocker Anna Durkin as well as outside hitter Kenzie Marshall. The Devils’ Megan Ladd topped the assists chart.