In February, Statesville’s Janiya Johnson captured the 3A state championship in the girls’ 55-meter dash and tied the state meet record in the process, completing the race in 7 seconds flat.

It was the culmination of an undefeated Indoor track season.

This spring on the Outdoor circuit, the junior sprinter picked up where she left off, leaving contenders in her wake at every meet along the way.

“I honestly think the spring season went really good,” said Johnson, the R&L County Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year. “I just worked hard and listened to my coach. I really strived. I had a lot of good (personal records), and I got to meet a whole bunch of people this year as far as like old athletes from Iredell County.”

Johnson was a county, conference, regional and state champion in the 100 and 200 meters.

In addition to her individual state titles, Johnson anchored the Greyhounds’ 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays that took home the 3A championship in Greensboro last month. Led by her, Statesville’s girls finished as the runner-up team in 3A at N.C. A&T University. Johnson was named the female Most Valuable Athlete of the state championship meet.

Johnson’s Statesville teammate, Titus Myers, is the R&L County Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Myers, who graduated Saturday and is mulling college interest from Western Carolina and Charlotte, finished third at the 3A state championships in the boys’ 200 meters with a time of 21.92 seconds. While there in Greensboro, he aided the Greyhounds’ 4x200-meter and 4x100-meter relays to fifth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively.

Myers was second during regionals in the 200 and fifth in the 100. He captured WFAC titles in both events and was named the Western Foothills Athletic Conference Male Runner of the Year. He was the county champion in the 100 and county runner-up in the 200.

Johnson’s time of 11.70 seconds in the 100 during the 3A finals set a new state meet record. She crossed the finish line in 24.18 seconds to win the 200.

“I felt really good about the 100, not so much about the 200,” Johnson said. “But in the end it played out really good, and I was ready for it.”

Johnson, Nakirah Adams, Alaya Gillespie and Sakari Johnson ran a time of 47.21 seconds to win the 4x100 state championship.

Adams, Gillespie, Dynasty Hamilton and Janiya Johnson recorded a time of 1 minute, 41.57 seconds to win the 4x200 state title.

The quartets meshed all season, almost like they’d been running for the same team for years. But Johnson transferred in from South Iredell this school year, and Gillespie came over from West Iredell.

“I think our friendship helped a lot,” Johnson said. “We bonded a lot, and we were able to come together. I think it helped a lot with the relays and the handoffs.”

For Johnson, this year’s accolades also included Female Track Athlete of the Year for the Western Foothills Conference.

Johnson, who is drawing recruiting interest, has no intentions of resting on her laurels.

Asked about what her success means leading into her senior year, Johnson said, “To me it just means that I’m on the right track and I’ve just got to keep pushing.”

R&L All-County Track and Field Team:

GIRLS

Nakirah Adams, Statesville

Ryann Benningfield, Lake Norman

Alaya Gillespie, Statesville

Keyannah Graham, Statesville

Dynasty Hamilton, Statesville

Danielle Hazlewood, Lake Norman

Kendal Hudson, Mooresville

Julia Hollar, North Iredell

Janiya Johnson, Statesville

Sakari Johnson, Statesville

Lily Jordan, West Iredell

Emma Leon, South Iredell

Ailena Mykins, North Iredell

Ella Moore, Mooresville

Natalia Nieto, North Iredell

Kelly Okugo, Mooresville

Allison Sanders, North Iredell

Mia Sohovic, North Iredell

Breanna Sturtevant, North Iredell

BOYS

Brodie Anderson, North Iredell

Parker Anderson, North Iredell

Davin Clarke, Statesville

Elisha Coleman, Statesville

Tiquan Cromartie, Mooresville

Mack Davis, Statesville

Logan Dingman, Lake Norman

Caleb Donaldson, South Iredell

Johntay Gaither, South Iredell

Maddox Gantt, North Iredell

Jermiah Glaspy, West Iredell

Eric Heal, Mooresville

Jaylen Himes, Statesville

Clark Kremar, Mooresville

Brad Mankus, Lake Norman

Titus Myers, Statesville

Philip Riddle, North Iredell

Austin Sloan, North Iredell

De’Rell Scott, Mooresville

Je’Hahj Sherrill, Statesville

Jawayne Torrence, Mooresville