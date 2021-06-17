Iredell wrestlers have strong showing in regionals, advance to state tournament

Lake Norman produced three wrestling champions and Mooresville had two title winners during the NCHSAA 4A West individual regional tournament.

Wildcats wrestlers placing first in their respective weight classes were Sakarri Morrison (220 pounds), Carson Floyd (195) and Eli Murray (145). Blue Devils placing first in their respective weight classes were Jake Emmert (152) and Luke Goodin (160).

The top four finishers from the regionals advance to the individual state tournament.

The NCHSAA will hold the individual state tournaments June 26 at three high school sites. The 1A and 4A tournaments will be at Glenn High School in Kernersville. The 2A tournament will be conducted at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. The 3A tournament will be held at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville.

In addition to the aforementioned athletes, other Iredell County wresters qualified for the state tournament. They are listed below along with their regional placement:

3A West

113 pounds: Leo Martinez (Statesville), fourth

120: Parker Galliher (Statesville), third

132: Antonio Caldwell (Statesville), fourth