Iredell wrestlers have strong showing in regionals, advance to state tournament

Lake Norman produced three wrestling champions and Mooresville had two title winners during the NCHSAA 4A West individual regional tournament.
Wildcats wrestlers placing first in their respective weight classes were Sakarri Morrison (220 pounds), Carson Floyd (195) and Eli Murray (145). Blue Devils placing first in their respective weight classes were Jake Emmert (152) and Luke Goodin (160).
The top four finishers from the regionals advance to the individual state tournament.
The NCHSAA will hold the individual state tournaments June 26 at three high school sites. The 1A and 4A tournaments will be at Glenn High School in Kernersville. The 2A tournament will be conducted at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. The 3A tournament will be held at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville.
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, other Iredell County wresters qualified for the state tournament. They are listed below along with their regional placement:
3A West
113 pounds: Leo Martinez (Statesville), fourth
120: Parker Galliher (Statesville), third
132: Antonio Caldwell (Statesville), fourth
182: Will Akers (North Iredell), fourth
195: Mike Rank (South Iredell), fourth
220: Elijah Hurt (North Iredell), runner-up; Dylan Donaldson (South Iredell), third
285: Eddie Flores (North Iredell), fourth
4A West
106 pounds: Calvin Nguyen (Mooresville), runner-up
113: Noah Murray (Lake Norman), runner-up; Collin Neith (Mooresville), third
120: Patrick Iacoves (Lake Norman), runner-up
126: Brody Neal (Lake Norman), third
138: Davis Freeze (Mooresville), runner-up
145: Johnny Merriman (Mooresville), fourth
152: Hayden Fann (Lake Norman), runner-up
195: Caleb Tate (Mooresville), runner-up
220: Ray Watson (Mooresville), third
285: Austyn Barton (Mooresville), runner-up
NWFC All-Conference recognition
The Northwestern Foothills 2A has released it All-Conference baseball team.
West Iredell’s Jovany Pedraza Mendez made the squad.