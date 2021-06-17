 Skip to main content
Iredell wrestlers have strong showing in regionals, advance to state tournament
Iredell wrestlers have strong showing in regionals, advance to state tournament

wrestling logo

Lake Norman produced three wrestling champions and Mooresville had two title winners during the NCHSAA 4A West individual regional tournament.

Wildcats wrestlers placing first in their respective weight classes were Sakarri Morrison (220 pounds), Carson Floyd (195) and Eli Murray (145). Blue Devils placing first in their respective weight classes were Jake Emmert (152) and Luke Goodin (160).

The top four finishers from the regionals advance to the individual state tournament.

The NCHSAA will hold the individual state tournaments June 26 at three high school sites. The 1A and 4A tournaments will be at Glenn High School in Kernersville. The 2A tournament will be conducted at Wheatmore High School in Trinity. The 3A tournament will be held at Eastern Guilford High School in Gibsonville.

In addition to the aforementioned athletes, other Iredell County wresters qualified for the state tournament. They are listed below along with their regional placement:

3A West

113 pounds: Leo Martinez (Statesville), fourth

120: Parker Galliher (Statesville), third

132: Antonio Caldwell (Statesville), fourth

182: Will Akers (North Iredell), fourth

195: Mike Rank (South Iredell), fourth

220: Elijah Hurt (North Iredell), runner-up; Dylan Donaldson (South Iredell), third

285: Eddie Flores (North Iredell), fourth

4A West

106 pounds: Calvin Nguyen (Mooresville), runner-up

113: Noah Murray (Lake Norman), runner-up; Collin Neith (Mooresville), third

120: Patrick Iacoves (Lake Norman), runner-up

126: Brody Neal (Lake Norman), third

138: Davis Freeze (Mooresville), runner-up

145: Johnny Merriman (Mooresville), fourth

152: Hayden Fann (Lake Norman), runner-up

195: Caleb Tate (Mooresville), runner-up

220: Ray Watson (Mooresville), third

285: Austyn Barton (Mooresville), runner-up

NWFC All-Conference recognition

The Northwestern Foothills 2A has released it All-Conference baseball team.

West Iredell’s Jovany Pedraza Mendez made the squad.

