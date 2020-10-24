Iredell United Bandits raising their game

The Iredell United Bandits are ascending, and this is only the third season for the youth football organization.
Earlier this month, the 14U squad captured the organization’s first tournament championship in Spartanburg, S.C. It did so in resounding fashion, going 3-0 and outscoring opponents 76-0 in the process.
“In three years we’ve put together a group that’s able to contend with anyone,” said Dallas Norman, who runs Iredell United.
The 14U Bandits are ranked in the top 20 nationally and top 10 in North Carolina.
That is no small feat, Norman noted, considering many of the others that are ranked are considered All-Star clubs because they draw from many metropolitan areas ranging from Los Angeles to Miami.
The Bandits pull football players from Statesville, Troutman, northern Iredell and Mooresville.
“It’s Iredell kids,” Norman said. “I’m proud of that. Iredell has a hell of a lot of talent.”
Just a couple of years ago, with the assistance of his staff, he began tapping into and honing that talent.
There were three teams initially. Now there are five. In addition to 14U, there is 12U, 10U, 8U and 6U.
“It’s getting more popular here,” Norman said.
Like Statesville’s Power Cross Ministries, the Bandits offer transportation to their football players for team functions.
There is a registration fee. Not everyone can afford to pay it, though. They do some fundraising to help with the costs of things like uniforms and equipment.
Norman understood this venture would be an investment, and it’s one he was happy to make.
“The majority of our team (is) underprivileged kids, and I fund 75% of it myself as I believe in the kids and want to help them succeed by motivating them to use their natural ability and a desire to work hard,” said Norman, who praised players’ parents for buying into their mission. “Hopefully change their life by going to college on scholarship.”
The IU Bandits are members of the Big South Youth Football League. Their season typically runs from Labor Day until mid-November.
Coaches offering instruction include the Chris Olsen Sr. and Kevin Olsen, the father and brother of former Carolina Panther tight end Greg Olsen.
“We run modern offenses,” Norman said. “We throw the ball. We’re teaching routes, how to block well. And this is no daddy ball. Everything is earned.”
Earning more championship hardware in the immediate future is an objective the IU Bandits intend to pursue while elevating the success of each age group.
The Bandits were invited to compete in the upcoming Southern Hospitality National Showcase Part 2 in Georgia. Five of the top teams in the country will be there.
“If anyone wants to get prepared for high school ball, that’s what we’re doing,” Norman said. “Our guys are good, and we’re working to make them bigger, faster, stronger, and give them a bigger football IQ.
“The ultimate goal,” he added, “is to help our kids get a good education and change their life. I’m a big believer in helping kids.”
