Iredell United Bandits raising their game

Like Statesville’s Power Cross Ministries, the Bandits offer transportation to their football players for team functions.

There is a registration fee. Not everyone can afford to pay it, though. They do some fundraising to help with the costs of things like uniforms and equipment.

Norman understood this venture would be an investment, and it’s one he was happy to make.

“The majority of our team (is) underprivileged kids, and I fund 75% of it myself as I believe in the kids and want to help them succeed by motivating them to use their natural ability and a desire to work hard,” said Norman, who praised players’ parents for buying into their mission. “Hopefully change their life by going to college on scholarship.”

The IU Bandits are members of the Big South Youth Football League. Their season typically runs from Labor Day until mid-November.

Coaches offering instruction include the Chris Olsen Sr. and Kevin Olsen, the father and brother of former Carolina Panther tight end Greg Olsen.

“We run modern offenses,” Norman said. “We throw the ball. We’re teaching routes, how to block well. And this is no daddy ball. Everything is earned.”