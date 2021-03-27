I-SS will allow wrestling, increase stadium capacity

Superintendent Jeff James announced this week that middle and high school wrestling will take place during the 2020-2021 school year.

Official practice begins March 29 for middle school and April 12 for high school.

“We have worked collaboratively with the Iredell County Health Department and the ABC Science Collaborative to bring students back to school safely,” James said in a prepared statement. “Athletics are definitely an area of concern. Especially with sports that engage in close contact, we’ve been slow and reflective in making decisions regarding play. After a lengthy discussion earlier in the week with Commissioner Que Tucker at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) as well as administration in surrounding school districts, we’ve decided to proceed with wrestling for the 2020-2021 school year.”

Athletes will be thoroughly screened, will wear proper face coverings during practice, limit exposure to multiple athletes during practice, and will take precautions as it relates to cleaning and sanitizing.