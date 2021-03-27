 Skip to main content
I-SS will allow wrestling, increase stadium capacity
I-SS will allow wrestling, increase stadium capacity

Editor's Note

Friday’s high school football games were not available at press time.

Superintendent Jeff James announced this week that middle and high school wrestling will take place during the 2020-2021 school year.

Official practice begins March 29 for middle school and April 12 for high school.

“We have worked collaboratively with the Iredell County Health Department and the ABC Science Collaborative to bring students back to school safely,” James said in a prepared statement. “Athletics are definitely an area of concern. Especially with sports that engage in close contact, we’ve been slow and reflective in making decisions regarding play. After a lengthy discussion earlier in the week with Commissioner Que Tucker at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) as well as administration in surrounding school districts, we’ve decided to proceed with wrestling for the 2020-2021 school year.”

Athletes will be thoroughly screened, will wear proper face coverings during practice, limit exposure to multiple athletes during practice, and will take precautions as it relates to cleaning and sanitizing.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Athletics Richard Armstrong stated, “If we have secondary spread amongst any of our athletic teams, we have to cancel games. That’s the last thing we want to do. The key to the success of all athletic programs lies in our athletes’ ability to remain compliant in regard to COVID protocol.”

Additionally, the district has made a decision to increase stadium capacity at all five I-SS high schools from 500 to 750 beginning. That began Friday for high school football. A total of 150 seats will be reserved for visitors while 600 will be available for home spectators.

