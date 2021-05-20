I-Meck announces all-conference for 7 sports

The I-Meck 4A released its all-conference awards for several spring sports this week. Iredell County athletes and coaches garnered several of the top honors.
Mooresville swept the most prestigious recognition in softball. Emma Chopko was named player of the year. Campbell Schaen was named the pitcher of the year. Paul Kitka was named coach of the year.
In girls golf, Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford and Michael Micklow were named the player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.
Lake Norman’s Brandon Jolly was recognized as coach of the year in boys golf.
The following is a list of all-conference player selections, by sport, from Lake Norman and Mooresville:
Softball
Lake Norman: Ashley Skipper, Haleia Sweifach, Samantha Ladowski, Linda Moore, Hannah Rongo
Mooresville: Victoria Amon, Bentli Meadows, Ellie Goins, Brooke Piper, Lauren Vanderpool, Emma Chopko, Campbell Schaen
Boys soccer
Lake Norman: Bodie Bice, Brett White, Connor Anthony, Connor Axsom, Connor Cherry
Mooresville: Alex Tilley, Austin Tinucci, Ben Burger, Parker Ambrose
Football
Lake Norman: Anthony Limon, Crishon Shepard, Luke Braswell, Tanner Schmidt, Sakarri Morrison, Will Sauder, Will Kobuszewski, Max Williamson
Mooresville: Glenwood Robinson, Ashton Edstrom, Za'Heir Barnes-Vaughn, Fred Brown Jr, Caleb Tate, Elijah Wilson
Girls golf
Lake Norman: Megan Christiansen
Mooresville: Ciara Cacciatore, Cailynn Winford
Boys golf
Lake Norman: Sean Swavely, Brian Masucci, Isaia Mazock
Mooresville: Jaxon Cabe, Connor Tinucci
Boys tennis
Lake Norman: Walker Valentine, Connor Gay, Xabier Aguirrethabal
Mooresville: Rahul Das, Benjie Uy
Girls soccer
Lake Norman: Tate McCord, Nicolette Chester, Ellie Fielding, Sophia Balliett, Sarah Ardus
Mooresville: Avery Lefebrve, Helena Walts, Sloan McCrea, Melissa Rojas