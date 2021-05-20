I-Meck announces all-conference for 7 sports

The I-Meck 4A released its all-conference awards for several spring sports this week. Iredell County athletes and coaches garnered several of the top honors.

Mooresville swept the most prestigious recognition in softball. Emma Chopko was named player of the year. Campbell Schaen was named the pitcher of the year. Paul Kitka was named coach of the year.

In girls golf, Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford and Michael Micklow were named the player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

Lake Norman’s Brandon Jolly was recognized as coach of the year in boys golf.

The following is a list of all-conference player selections, by sport, from Lake Norman and Mooresville:

Softball

Lake Norman: Ashley Skipper, Haleia Sweifach, Samantha Ladowski, Linda Moore, Hannah Rongo

Mooresville: Victoria Amon, Bentli Meadows, Ellie Goins, Brooke Piper, Lauren Vanderpool, Emma Chopko, Campbell Schaen

Boys soccer

Lake Norman: Bodie Bice, Brett White, Connor Anthony, Connor Axsom, Connor Cherry