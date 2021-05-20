 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-Meck announces all-conference for 7 sports
0 comments

I-Meck announces all-conference for 7 sports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sports clip art

The I-Meck 4A released its all-conference awards for several spring sports this week. Iredell County athletes and coaches garnered several of the top honors.

Mooresville swept the most prestigious recognition in softball. Emma Chopko was named player of the year. Campbell Schaen was named the pitcher of the year. Paul Kitka was named coach of the year.

In girls golf, Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford and Michael Micklow were named the player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

Lake Norman’s Brandon Jolly was recognized as coach of the year in boys golf.

The following is a list of all-conference player selections, by sport, from Lake Norman and Mooresville:

Softball

Lake Norman: Ashley Skipper, Haleia Sweifach, Samantha Ladowski, Linda Moore, Hannah Rongo

Mooresville: Victoria Amon, Bentli Meadows, Ellie Goins, Brooke Piper, Lauren Vanderpool, Emma Chopko, Campbell Schaen

Boys soccer

Lake Norman: Bodie Bice, Brett White, Connor Anthony, Connor Axsom, Connor Cherry

Mooresville: Alex Tilley, Austin Tinucci, Ben Burger, Parker Ambrose

Football

Lake Norman: Anthony Limon, Crishon Shepard, Luke Braswell, Tanner Schmidt, Sakarri Morrison, Will Sauder, Will Kobuszewski, Max Williamson

Mooresville: Glenwood Robinson, Ashton Edstrom, Za'Heir Barnes-Vaughn, Fred Brown Jr, Caleb Tate, Elijah Wilson

Girls golf

Lake Norman: Megan Christiansen

Mooresville: Ciara Cacciatore, Cailynn Winford

Boys golf

Lake Norman: Sean Swavely, Brian Masucci, Isaia Mazock

Mooresville: Jaxon Cabe, Connor Tinucci

Boys tennis

Lake Norman: Walker Valentine, Connor Gay, Xabier Aguirrethabal

Mooresville: Rahul Das, Benjie Uy

Girls soccer

Lake Norman: Tate McCord, Nicolette Chester, Ellie Fielding, Sophia Balliett, Sarah Ardus

Mooresville: Avery Lefebrve, Helena Walts, Sloan McCrea, Melissa Rojas

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert