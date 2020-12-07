Hounds fall in 3 to Falcons

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan 3, Statesville 0

West Rowan defeated Statesville in three sets on Friday. The Falcons won 25-12, 25-15, 25-11.

Kylee Mayberry and Elaina Valent each provided 11 digs for the Greyhounds.

Valenti recorded seven kills, and Mayberry had nine assists.

JV Volleyball: West Rowan 2, Statesville 1

Statesville pushed West Rowan to a decisive third set Friday but ultimately lost 25-19, 19-25, 25-21.

Lacie Evans finished with eight digs, six kills and four aces for the Greyhounds. Gemiya Saner, Emma Evans and Adraian Ferrill supplied 11 digs apiece. Saner also had four kills.

Haley Murdock handed out nine assists. She also had eight digs.