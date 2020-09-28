Hoffman named ACC’s top O-lineman of the week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Tech junior center Brock Hoffman’s debut in a Hokies uniform couldn’t have gone much better.

The offense put up 314 rushing yards on 7.7 yards per carry on the way to a 45-24 win over N.C. State. It was only the third time Virginia Tech rushed for more than 300 yards in a conference game since joining the conference in 2004.

On Monday, the Statesville native was named ACC offensive lineman of the week for leading the way up front and keeping talented Wolfpack defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who had just one tackle.

ACC Players of the Week selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel.

Before kickoff Saturday night, Hoffman helped lead the Hokies onto the field and did so carrying the American flag.

It was Hoffman’s first game since transferring from Coastal Carolina in 2018 where he started 24 straight games. He was forced to sit out the 2019 season after the NCAA denied his wavier for immediate eligibility.

The decision drew national headlines with Hoffman transferring to Virginia Tech so he could be closer to his family. His mother Stephanie had surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017 that caused lingering side effects.

Hoffman spent the 2019 season on the scout team after the NCAA's final decision on his appeal came down just days before the season opener against Boston College.