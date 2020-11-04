Hoffman having fun with the Hokies

The weekly honor was icing on the cake for Hoffman, who took to social media after the game to explain why the matchup against Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and offensive coordinator (and offensive line coach) Dwayne Ledford was personal.

“I never forgot and yes I do hold grudges,” Hoffman tweeted.

Hoffman went on to explain that Satterfield and Ledford told him he wasn’t “good enough” to play for them when he was a senior coming out of Statesville High School and they were at Appalachian State. Hoffman played them twice while at Coastal Carolina, but lost both times.

“There was no specific staff other than them that said that, but I mean, obviously, I felt like I got passed up a lot during high school,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t have any Power Five offers or anything like that, but I just kind of used that, what they told me, as motivation, and really everybody passing me up as motivation. I don’t sit here and think about it every day, but when that game came up on the schedule and I knew who that staff was, it definitely stood out to me.”

But the best feeling for Hoffman is the continued improvement of Tech’s offensive line. While the team hasn’t reached the 300-rushing yard mark in recent weeks, Hoffman is pleased with what he sees on film of the group.

“I think we’ve been pretty consistent,” Hoffman said. “I think we’re improving week-to-week, honestly, on the little details here and there and just trying to take it day by day, practice by practice and game by game, just keep improving.”