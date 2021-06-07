Hladliek leads Owls past Disco Turkeys

WINSTON-SALEM—Garrett Hladliek registered a game-high four hits and drove in two runs as the Statesville Owls defeated the Carolina Disco Turkeys 10-7 on Sunday at Truist Stadium, home of the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Owls scored six runs in the fourth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit.

The game was tied at 6 after seven innings. Statesville scored a pair of runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Rudd Ulrich supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Owls, and teammate Cole Robbins also recorded two hits.

Statesville visits the Martinsville Mustangs on Wednesday.