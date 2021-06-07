 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hladliek leads Owls past Disco Turkeys
0 Comments

Hladliek leads Owls past Disco Turkeys

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Statesville Owls logo

WINSTON-SALEM—Garrett Hladliek registered a game-high four hits and drove in two runs as the Statesville Owls defeated the Carolina Disco Turkeys 10-7 on Sunday at Truist Stadium, home of the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Owls scored six runs in the fourth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit.

The game was tied at 6 after seven innings. Statesville scored a pair of runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Rudd Ulrich supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Owls, and teammate Cole Robbins also recorded two hits.

Statesville visits the Martinsville Mustangs on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert