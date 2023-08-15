Editor's Note This story will appear in Saturday's print edition.

OLIN—The commemorative 2022 state championship volleyball team photo adorning a wall in the North Iredell gymnasium brings a smile to Megyn Gaither’s face.

“That was just such a magical day,” Gaither said.

It’s fun to reflect on the five-set win over J.H. Rose in N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum that clinched the 3A state title and punctuated a 33-0 campaign. But Gaither and others know a new season is here. The honeymoon is over.

Back to work.

There are quite a few new faces punching the time card for the Raiders, who won their opener at home Monday, beating 2022 1A state quarterfinalist Mountain Island Charter in four sets (23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18).

North Iredell bid farewell to a talented senior class that included state championship MVP Emma Norris (East Carolina), Tilley Collins (Queens), Ailena Mykins (Erskine), Madeline Sigmon (UAB), Emily Campbell (Anderson) and Skylar Bolin. All were instrumental in helping the Raiders get back to the 3A state final for the second time in as many years and this time win it.

“We are playing some young kids who haven’t seen much action at this level,” coach Dave Markland said. “We cannot use that as an excuse. They have to learn fast if they want to contribute.”

All 12 players saw action against Mountain Island Charter.

“There’s a lot of different players, but there are lots of different skill in this group, and I think that’s a good thing to have,” said Gaither, noting that other teams can’t rely on the same scouting report.

“They don’t expect us to go as far as last year because we lost half the team,” she added, “but I think we’ll surprise a lot of people this year.”

Kaydan Flowers, a junior, returns at middle blocker. Like Gaither, this is her third varsity season. Both were key contributors as freshmen and sophomores.

Gaither becomes the go-to setter after sharing the responsibility with Mykins the previous two years.

“It takes a lot more stamina,” she said. “You’ve got to be a leader on the court—that’s the bottom line.”

Senior Eliza Jenkins, also influential in helping the Raiders reach Raleigh in 2021 and 2022, moves from right side hitter to outside hitter, and she played more rotations than in the past during Monday’s season opener.

Jenkins combined to rack up a host of kills from the outside and the back-row attack against Mountain Island Charter.

“The fact Eliza was playing right side before tells you more about the people playing outside than it did about Eliza,” Markland said. “She wasn’t right side because she wasn’t capable of playing outside. She had two All-State performers in front of her,” he added, referring to Norris and Sigmon.

Others looking to fill in the gaps left by graduation are George-Anne Johnson (Jr., OH/RS), Hadyn Crawford (Sr., MB/RS), Dilynn Norris (So., MB/RS), Kinley Pennell (Jr., RS), Kelsey Flowers (Fr., OH), Kinley Feimster (So., OH/RS), Mila Stewart (So., DS), Savannah Woods (Jr., DS/S) and Emma White (Jr., DS).

Markland said following Monday’s outing that there were facets that needed improvement but that he was proud of the Raiders’ heart to hang in there after losing the first set.

Every time the Raiders step on the court for a game they do so with a target on their backs. Fair or unfair, they’re the defending state champ, regardless of the change in personnel.

Gaither believes that reality is something they can handle.

It comes with the territory, according to Markland.

“That’s part of being in this program,” he said of North Iredell volleyball, which is 73-3 over the last three seasons and has been to six state finals with three championships. “There’s going to be pressure from the other teams putting it on you. We don’t have to put it on ourselves. I expect us to play hard and to play smart. If we play well that’s a bonus.

“We can’t just go out there and say, ‘Our skill is going to take care of it,’” he continued. “We don’t have that luxury this year, top to bottom, yet. They may get there.”