South Iredell volleyball to hold car wash Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Iredell High School volleyball team will hold a car wash fundraiser July 28 at Advance Auto Parts in Troutman.The cost is $10 and is cash only. 0 Comments Tags Volleyball Motor Vehicles Industry The Economy Trade Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Drone footage of the first baseball game at Bowman Gray Stadium Ken Winfrey was PA announcer for first baseball game at Bowman Gray Ken Winfrey was PA announcer for first baseball game at Bowman Gray Greg Sullivan and AJ Lewis talk about the Disco Turkeys playing at Bowman Gray Stadium Greg Sullivan and AJ Lewis talk about the Disco Turkeys playing at Bowman Gray Stadium MLB History: How Many Perfect Games Have There Been? MLB History: How Many Perfect Games Have There Been?