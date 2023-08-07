Statesville High’s Janiya Johnson continues to showcase her speed on the track.

The rising senior achieved All-American status for her performance July 29-Aug. 5 during the AAU Junior Olympic Games at Drake University in Iowa.

Johnson earned a Silver medal as the runner-up in the women’s 100 meters. She secured a Bronze a medal for her third-place showing in the women’s 200 meters.

Johnson enjoyed an exceptional outdoor track season in the spring competing for the Greyhounds. She was a county, conference, regional and state champion in the 100 and 200 meters.

Johnson also anchored the Greyhounds’ 4x100- and 4x200-meter 3A state championship-winning relays on her way to being named R&L County Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year.