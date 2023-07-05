Statesville High School rising senior Janiya Johnson has been recognized as All-State by HighSchoolOT.

The Greyhounds track standout was named second-team All-State in the girls’ 100 and 200 meters.

In May, Johnson captured the 3A state championship in both events. Her time of 11.70 seconds in the 100 dash 3A finals set a new state meet record. The R&L County Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year ran 24.18 to win the 200.

Jack Britt’s JaMeesia Ford and South Granville’s Shawnti Jackson were the only two first-team selections in the same events. Ford ran 11.49 in the 100 and 23.47 in the 200 to win 4A state titles. Jackson ran 11.33 in the 100 and 22.70 in the 200 to win 2A state titles.