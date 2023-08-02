West Iredell High School’s boys soccer team is preparing to host the 29th annual Mike Heintz Warrior Jamboree.
The event, scheduled for Saturday, will be played at the Statesville Soccer Complex.
This year’s set of scrimmages features 25 teams.
Admission is $5. There will be a variety of food vendors on site: Abby’s Shiver Shack, B’s Grill, Village Inn, Tumbleweed Coffee.
Warrior Jamboree lineup
at Statesville Soccer Complex
Field 1
8 a.m.: West Iredell A vs. Forbush
9 a.m.: South Iredell vs. Starmount
10 a.m.: Atkins vs. North Lincoln
11 a.m.: Pine Lake Prep vs. Wake Forest
12 p.m.: North Forsyth vs. Pine Lake Prep
1 p.m.: West Iredell A vs. Franklin
2 p.m.: Davie County vs. Ashe County
3 p.m.: Atkins vs. Davie County
Field 2
8 a.m.: Wake Forest vs. Hough
9 a.m.: West Iredell B vs. Wilkes Central
10 a.m.: Hibriten vs. Wake Forest
11 a.m.: North Forsyth vs. Hibriten
12 p.m.: Forbush vs. Franklin
1 p.m.: North Lincoln vs. Davie County
2 p.m.: Chambers vs. West Wilkes
3 p.m.: West Iredell B vs. West Wilkes
Field 3
8 a.m.: Hibriten vs. Pine Lake Prep
9 a.m.: Statesville vs. Piedmont
10 a.m.: Carver vs. Alexander Central
11 a.m.: Ashe County vs. Statesville
12 p.m.: Wilkes Central vs. Statesville
1 p.m.: West Caldwell vs. Chambers
2 p.m.: Piedmont vs. Alexander Central
3 p.m.: Chambers vs. North Lincoln
Field 4
8 a.m.: Franklin vs. North Forsyth
9 a.m.: Carver vs. South Caldwell
10 a.m.: Pisgah vs. South Iredell
11 a.m.: Surry Central vs. South Caldwell
12 p.m.: Surry Central vs. Carver
1 p.m.: West Wilkes vs. South Iredell
2 p.m.: West Caldwell vs. Starmount
Field 5
8 a.m.: Pisgah vs. Wet Caldwell
9 a.m.: Alexander Central vs. Surry Central
10 a.m.: Hough vs. Forbush
11 a.m.: Hough vs. West Iredell A
12 p.m.: Pisgah vs. Starmount
1 p.m.: Ashe County vs. Atkins
2 p.m.: South Caldwell vs. West Iredell B
3 p.m.: Piedmont vs. Wilkes Central