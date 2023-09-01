JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 38, North Iredell 6: OLIN — Kierian Shaw carried the ball 11 times for 102 yards and Hunter McGuire added 85 yards on three carries as Alexander Central defeated North Iredell 38-6 on Thursday night.

Weston Palmer rushed 12 times for 76 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdowns, the second of gave the Cougars a 30-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.

Blake Combs also rushed for two TDs.

Dominic Rockwell’s 101 yards on eight carries led North Iredell. Rockwell scored on a 59-yard run in the fourth quarter to break up the shutout.

Thursday

JV FOOTBALL

South Iredell 8, Statesville 0

BOYS SOCCER

South Iredell 2, Olympic 2

GIRLS TENNIS

South Iredell 7, Maiden 2

SINGLES

Preston Jones (SI) def. Maggie Sherrill (M) 6-2, 6-2; Addison Fuller (M) def. Paige Sarver (SI) 6-4, 6-4; Megan Mayhorn (SI) def. Neeley Campbell (M) 6-1, 6-2; Kristin Carter (SI) def. Abbey Floyd (M) 6-1, 6-1; Emma Johnson (SI) def. Raelyn Albert (M) 6-0, 6-4; Cara Albert (M) def. Angela Smith (SI) 6-0, 4-6 (13-11).

DOUBLES

Sarver/Jones (SI) def. Sherrill/Fuller (M) 8-3; Carter/Johnson (SI) def. Campbell/R. Albert (M) 8-4; Mayhorn/Ava Wilberding (SI) def. C. Albert/Floyd (M) 8-0.

Wednesday

BOYS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 2, West Iredell 1

VOLLEYBALL

North Iredell 3, Statesville 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-12)

Hickory 3, West Iredell 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-20)

South Iredell 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-19)