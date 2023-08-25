prep scores Thursday, Aug. 24
JV FOOTBALL
West Iredell 50, West Caldwell 19
Starmount 32, North Iredell 6
Porter Ridge 10, South Iredell 0
Alexander Central 20, Wilkes Central 8
Statesville at Lake Norman, n/a
Mooresville at Reagan, n/a
BOYS SOCCER
West Cabarrus 2, North Iredell 0
GIRLS TENNIS
North Iredell 9, Bunker Hill 0
VOLLEYBALL
West Iredell 3, North Stokes 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-11)
People are also reading…
Wednesday, Aug. 23
BOYS SOCCER
Lake Norman 3, Charlotte Catholic 2
South Iredell 3, Statesville 1
Mooresville 2, East Meck 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Hough 7, South Iredell 2
VOLLEYBALL
West Iredell 3, Hibriten 1 (24-26, 25-21, 28-26, 25-18)
Mooresville 3, Pine Lake Prep 1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21)
prep schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26
CROSS COUNTRY
North Iredell, West Iredell at Providence Invitational
VOLLEYBALL
North Iredell Invitational
Monday, Aug. 28
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys at Statesville
West Iredell at South Caldwell
Mooresville at North Meck
GIRLS TENNIS
West Iredell at Newton-Conover
VOLLEYBALL
North Iredell at Hickory
West Iredell at Statesville