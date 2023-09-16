BOYS SOCCER
West Iredell 2, Fred T. Foard 1
West Iredell turned back Fred T. Foard 2-1 in Wednesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.
Senior Josue Rodriguez scored in the final three minutes of the match to seal the victory.
West Iredell junior David Bunton opened the scoring off an Ethan King cross.
Isaac Bunton finished the game with eight saves and didn’t allow a goal. He was not in the game when the goal was conceded.
The Warriors improved to 2-3-2 (1-1).
Thursday
JV FOOTBALL
Statesville 34, North Lincoln 29
St. Stephens 22, West Iredell 16
South Iredell 33, West Cabarrus 7
BOYS SOCCER
A.L. Brown 1, Lake Norman 1
GIRLS TENNIS
South Iredell 9, West Cabarrus 0
Cox Mill 8, Mooresville 1,
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Norman 3, South Iredell 1
Wednesday
BOYS SOCCER
St. Stephens 2, North Iredell 1
East Lincoln 3, Statesville 0
South Iredell 0, Alexander Central 0
GIRLS TENNIS
North Iredell 5, St. Stephens 4
VOLLEYBALL
North Iredell 3, St. Stephens (25-17, 25-14, 25-20)
East Lincoln 3, Statesville 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-19)
West Iredell 3, Fred T. Foard 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22)