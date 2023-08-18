BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 5, Davie County 0: MOCKSVILLE — Five different players scored Thursday as West Iredell secured its first win of the season with a 5-0 nonconference victory over Davie County.

Ethan King, Tommy Moyer, Josue Rodrigues, Asher Frisbee and Gave Ivey each tallied a goal for the Warriors (1-0-1), who led 2-0 at halftime.

Rodrigues, Chris Mayo and Raul Nieves supplied assists.

Isaac Bunton ended the match with two saves to ensure the shutout, both on one-on-one scenarios.

West Iredell lost the JV game 2-1.

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 14, Statesville 6: TAYLORSVILLE — Graham Hoke and Jacob Hubbard each threw a touchdown pass Thursday night as Alexander Central opened the season with a 14-6 win over Statesville.

Adian Baity hauled in a 71-yard TD reception from Hoke, and Blake Combs caught a 23-yard TD pass from Hubbard, the latter of which helped give the Cougars a 14-0 lead with 4 minutes, 27 seconds left in the second quarter.

Chancelar Taylor’s 23-yard TD reception from MJ Gladden got the Greyhounds on the board with 4 seconds left in the opening half.

SCOREBOARD

(Thursday)

JV FOOTBALL

South Iredell 38, North Iredell 0

Alexander Central 14, Statesville 6

West Iredell 50, Thomas Jefferson 0

Mooresville 41, Davie County 22

Lake Norman at North Meck, n/a

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Norman 3, Maiden 0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-18)

West Iredell def. North Stokes; score n/a

GIRLS TENNIS

North Iredell 6, Alexander Central 3

SINGLES

Jackie Madison (NI) def. Adi Eckard (AC) 8-5; Ryan Cassidy (NI) def. Alaina Peterson (AC) 8-0; Arden Clouse (NI) def. Eloise Deal (AC) 8-3; Jaidyn Queen (AC) def. Riley Templeton (NI) 8-2; Eliza Mason (NI) def. Kaleigh Queen (AC) 8-4; Clara Paige (NI) def. Sydney Harold (AC) 8-4.

DOUBLES

Madison/Cassidy (NI) def. Peterson/Deal (AC) 8-1; Eckard/Jenna Mason (AC) def. Clouse/Templeton (NI) 8-1; J. Queen/K. Queen (AC) def. Mason/Clara Paige Beatty 8-8 (7-5).

South Iredell 9, St. Stephens 0

SINGLES

Preston Jones (SI) win 6-2, 1-6 (10-4); Paige Sarver (SI) win 6-0, 6-0; Megan Mayhorn (SI) win 6-2, 6-2; Kristin Carter (SI) win 6-1, 6-0; Emma Johnson (SI) 6-0, 6-1; Angela Smith (SI) win 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Jones/Sarver (SI) win 8-3; Carter/Johnson win 8-2; Mayhorn/Ava Wilberding (SI) win 8-0.