NCISAA sets plan for fall sports

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association is moving ahead with plans to play sports this fall, including football, after a Zoom conference of the private schools association's athletics directors Monday.
Statesville Christian is a member of the NCISAA.
Practices for football, which is already holding approved workouts following guidelines for social distancing to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, can begin Sept. 4. Football teams could play games beginning Sept. 18 under that calendar provided the state is in Phase 3 of its reopening plan. The state is currently in Phase 2.
MaxPreps.com had Statesville Christian originally scheduled to begin the season Aug. 21 at Hickory Grove Christian in Charlotte.
Official practices for other NCISAA fall sports can begin the week of Aug. 10, with scrimmages allowed the week of Aug. 24 and competition allowed to begin the week of Aug. 31. Those dates are also contingent upon the state moving to Phase 3. If the NCISAA had adhered to its original calendar, practices could have started July 27.
Statesville Christian volleyball was slated to start the season at home Aug. 11 against Forsyth Home Educators. The Lions’ boys soccer squad was supposed to kick off its 2020 campaign at home that same day against Greensboro’s Caldwell Academy.
The NCISAA will release minimum standards Aug. 3 for its return to play. These standards will include but are not limited to: health screening, sport-specific modifications, spectator attendance, locker rooms, masks and social distancing, the association said in a news release.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, which governs public schools and some non-boarding parochial schools and charter schools, announced last week that it will postpone the start of any type of official practices for its member schools until at least Sept. 1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!