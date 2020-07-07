HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Simmons leaves West Iredell for another coaching job

Monte Simmons has resigned as West Iredell head football coach, school athletic director Mickey Jordan notified the R&L on Monday night.
Simmons left to accept the football head coaching position at West Caldwell. He is a resident of Caldwell County.
“Coach Simmons will be greatly missed,” Jordan said. “He has done an outstanding job with our football program over the last five years.
“As most people know Coach Simmons lives in Caldwell County, and he felt it was best for his family that he took a job closer to home,” Jordan continued. “We want to thank Coach Simmons for the hard work, time, and dedication that he has put into West Iredell over the last five years.”
With short notice and amid the current uncertainty surrounding the fall sports season due to COVID-19, the Warriors have named assistant Shannon Ashley the interim head coach at West Iredell.
Ashley has assumed all duties associated with summer workouts until further notice, according to Jordan.
This will be Ashley’s second head coaching job in Iredell County. He led North Iredell from 2008-2010.
The Warriors were 19-38 in five seasons under the direction of Simmons. Half of those losses occurred during his first two (2015-16) leading the program. West Iredell went 5-7, 5-6 and 6-6 during the last three seasons, respectively, and qualified for the state playoffs twice during that stretch.
At West Caldwell, Simmons replaces Mike Biggerstaff, who stepped down after one season at the helm.
West Caldwell is coming off of a 1-10 campaign. The lone win was a 14-13 victory over Newton’s Fred T. Foard.
Before coming to West Iredell, Simmons was an assistant coach at Lenoir Hibriten from 2001 to 2015.
