Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a series of six high school football previews.

South Iredell turns the head coaching reins over to Lee Linville this season.

Linville was hired to replace Mitch Johnson, who left after one season at the helm to take the same job at Northwood.

This will be Linville’s second head coaching gig. He led North Iredell from 2005-07.

“I’m excited,” said Linville, an assistant at West Rowan during the Falcons’ 3A state championship-winning spree (2008-10). “We’ve got a good group of kids.”

Linville joined Scott Miller’s staff at South Iredell in 2018. Miller stepped aside following the delayed COVID season in spring 2021 after 11 successful seasons that included winning the 2012 2AA state title.

Eric Rees inherited the program and coached one season before the Vikings turned to Johnson, who’s stay was also extremely short.

“Our number one goal is to try to send the seniors out on a positive note,” Linville said. “I’m their fourth head coach in four seasons. Between that and the COVID year, they’ve not had stability. We want them to have a positive experience, one that we can use as building blocks.”

OFFENSE

The Vikings have only two returning starters on offense: junior receiver Gage White and senior offensive lineman Ian Harper.

White caught 33 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. Harper is versatile up front and can play guard or tackle, Linville said.

Sophomore Tyler Johnson will start at quarterback. Johnson quarterbacked the junior varsity team as a freshman.

“He’s coachable,” Linville said. “He’s athletic and can move with the ball. He’s working on reading coverages. But he has experience leading in the huddle having played quarterback in middle school and on JV.”

Senior Drew Bryant, a receiver, is slated to back up Johnson.

Running back will be somewhat by committee.

DEFENSE

South Iredell returns linemen Rayshaud Rowzee and Caleb Donaldson and defensive backs Johntay Gaither and Kaedan Everhart on defense.

Rowzee had eight tackles for loss and five sacks last season. Donaldson had 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. Gaither recorded two interceptions, and the player Everhart defended caught only five passes in the games he played last season.

“One good thing is this will be their second year in the same system,” Linville said. “They’ll be a little more versed on what we’re doing. That will allow us to be multiple in our looks.”

Linville said Noah Klum, an offensive lineman a year ago, will be one of his starting linebackers.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vikings’ youth tempers expectations.

About two dozen players are sophomores and Linville anticipates close to 10 of those starting or seeing significant playing time.

“Our success will depend on how quickly the sophomores learn and limit their mistakes,” he said. “We have to be patient. … I’m excited to see them grow.”

South Iredell won its first three nonconference games last season and its Greater Metro Conference opener 34-13 over West Cabarrus. But losing their last five regular-season games, all in conference, the Vikings limped into the 4A state playoffs at 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the league.

Linville doesn’t expect the Greater Metro to be any easier this year.

“Our conference is tough,” he said. “You have your traditional powers like A.L. Brown and Mooresville, which won it last year. Then you have fairly newer and athletic teams like Hickory Ridge and Cox Mill. Lake Norman seems to be getting better. West Cabarrus picked up Brian Hinson as coach. He won a state championship coaching Salisbury. I’m friends with him and know he’ll do a good job there. It’s going to be a tough ride. Everybody’s good. We have to get better every week.”