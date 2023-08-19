West Iredell opened the season with a bang Friday night, scoring on seven of its first eight offensive possessions on the way to a 50-0 win against visiting Thomas Jefferson.

It was the Warriors defense that set the tone early forcing the Gryphons to punt after a short drive.

After a long punt return by the Warriors, CJ Ferguson went on to score untouched on the Warriors’ first offensive play from scrimmage, a 26-yard touchdown run.

West Iredell’s defense stood up to the task on the second drive of the game, just two plays after Ferguson’s touchdown run, Jermaine Cornelius picked off a Gryphons pass to give the Warriors possession again.

West Iredell went on to score four plays later on a five-yard run by sophomore Thian Stevenson to lead 14-0.

The Warriors added a safety on the next drive after Thomas Jefferson snapped a punt out of the end zone.

Cade Gaither hooked up with Ferguson on a 45-yard touchdown pass later to give the Warriors a commanding 23-0 lead just eight minutes into the start of the new season.

The Warriors added on three touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 43-0 at halftime. They were able to sit most of their starters in the second half with a running clock instituted as they coasted to a season-opening victory.

“This is for our seniors,” West Iredell head coach Matt Wilson said. “We’ve talked about it for a long time that they’ve had a lot of deep valleys and they have worked to get where we are right now.”

FOR THE SENIORS

Two seniors, Ferguson and Gaither, led the Warriors offensively in their stints in the first half.

Ferguson took advantage of limited touches due to the score with five carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.

Gaither also only played in the first half, completing 7 for 11 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Both 45-yard touchdowns, one to Cornelius and one to Ferguson.

“First and foremost, he is a great young man, he’s a leader and a captain of our team,” Wilson said of Ferguson. “He does a lot of things for us. He can catch the ball and run. He blocks for his teammates. The thing I know and love about him is he will watch the film and not worry about touchdowns, he will watch the film and evaluate himself and know, ‘Hey I messed up on this play and there are things I need to get better on.’”

DEFENSE

In what was defensive coordinator Greg Stewart’s first game at the helm of the West Iredell defense, the former Statesville defensive coordinator’s new defense showed up.

The Warriors pitched a season-opening shutout, holding Thomas Jefferson’s offense to just 41 yards in the first half.

Much like the offense, the defensive starters were able to rest for much of the second half but as a whole the unit held the Gryphons scoreless through both halves.

Cornelius provided the only interception of the game, with the rest of the Warriors’ defensive stops resulting in punts or turnover of downs.

“We brought in to Coach Stewart, our defensive coordinator,” Wilson said. “He does a great job of game planning and most importantly they believe in what he is doing. He lets the guys play fast and play to their skillset.”

OTHER NOTABLES

Stevenson added two touchdowns for the Warriors. The power back scored his first touchdown in the first quarter on a 5-yard run before scoring his second touchdown on an 11-yard run to wrap up the scoring in the third quarter.

Alijah Williams added the other touchdown with a 15-yard run early in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Next, the Warriors host West Caldwell looking to start the season 2-0. West Caldwell opened the season with a 52-0 loss to South Caldwell.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Iredell;23;20;7;0—50

Thomas Jefferson;0;0;0;0—0

First quarter

WI – Ferguson 26 yard run (Asher Frisbee PAT), 8:14

WI –Stevenson 5-yard run (Frisbee PAT), 6:12

WI – Safety, 4:51

WI –Gaither 45-yard pass to Ferguson (Frisbee PAT), 4:42

Second quarter

WI –Williams 15-yard run (Frisbee PAT), 7:06

WI –Gaither 45-yard pass to Cornelius (Frisbee PAT), 3:44

WI – Ferguson 2-yard run (PAT failed), :40

Third quarter

WI—Stevenson 11-yard run (Frisbee PAT), 3:04