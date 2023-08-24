Sometimes small steps are required when attempting to right the ship.

West Iredell’s football team can continue to pivot in a positive direction Friday night.

The Warriors host West Caldwell with the opportunity to start the season 2-0. It’s been 15 years since they won their first two games.

It’s also a chance to obtain their first winning streak since 2019. West Iredell won only one game in each of the last three seasons.

Week 2 is ripe for the taking. West Caldwell (0-1) has experienced tough times too of late, having gone winless in each of the previous two seasons. The 52-0 defeat last week to South Caldwell extended West Caldwell’s losing streak to 22.

West Iredell is coming off a dominant performance in which it held Thomas Jefferson to 41 total yards in a 50-0 romp.

Quarterback Cade Gaither only played in the first half, completing 7 for 11 passes for 239 yards and a pair of 45-yard touchdowns to Jermaine Cornelius and C.J. Ferguson.

Ferguson amassed 73 yards and two touchdowns on five carries while adding two receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.

Lake Norman at Statesville

Both Lake Norman (1-0) and Statesville (0-1) will be seeking to get their offense going.

Lake Norman scored only once in the season opener but it was enough to fend off North Mecklenburg, 7-6.

The Greyhounds’ only score in a 13-6 season-opening loss to Alexander Central came on a fumble return.

Porter Ridge at South Iredell

South Iredell is 1-0 thanks to a 35-0 win at North Iredell last week.

“It’s a good start,” Vikings first-year head coach Lee Linville said afterward.

The challenge promises to be more difficult as Porter Ridge (1-0) visits in the Vikings’ home opener. The Pirates returned two blocked punts for touchdowns and an interception to inside the 5-yard line in a 46-0 season-opening win over Rocky River.

North Iredell at Starmount

The Raiders (0-1) hit the road for the first time this season and look to bounce back from a 35-0 loss to South Iredell in which they had two second-half touchdowns called back due to penalties.

The Rams (1-0) racked up 508 total yards in their 43-30 victory over Trinity a week ago.

Reagan at Mooresville

Mooresville (1-0) welcomes Reagan (0-1) for its home opener Friday.

The Raiders allowed 441 rushing yards in the opener and lost 42-27 to Marvin Ridge.

The Blue Devils held Davie County to 64 yards on 29 carries and led 28-10 entering the fourth quarter during a 31-24 victory in Week 1.

0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false