West Iredell dominated the line of scrimmage, racking up 304 yards on the ground on its way to a 38-7 victory over West Caldwell Friday night.

After holding West Caldwell scoreless on the opening drive of the game, West Iredell drove down the field with ease on its opening drive, scoring on a 3-yard run by Thian Stevenson to lead 7-0.

West Caldwell (0-2) responded on the next drive, scoring its only touchdown of the game after a long pass play put them in the red zone, tying the game 7-7.

But after the game was tied 7-7, West Iredell responded scoring on a 5-yard run by CJ Ferguson to open up a 14-7 lead. West Iredell went on to score two more times in the second quarter, the first another Ferguson run, the second a 43-yard pass from Cade Gaither to Ex-Avier Peet to give West Iredell a commanding 28-7 lead going into the half.

West Iredell added a 34-yard field goal by Asher Frisbee and another Ferguson touchdown run to lead 38-7. The Warriors held serve in the fourth quarter to move to 2-0 on the young season.

2-0 FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 15 YEARS

Friday night’s win gave West Iredell its first 2-0 start in 15 years, something that was not lost on head coach Matt Wilson. The win also gives Wilson’s program its first winning streak since 2019.

“It means a lot to West Iredell,” Wilson said. “When we got here a year ago, we surrounded ourselves with a lot of good people who have wanted to change this place. I’m extremely proud of everybody who has bought into what we are trying to do and will continue to do if we take pride in what we can get better on.”

GROUND GAME

West Iredell set the tone early in the first half on the ground game, making it clear that it was planning to control the run game and the line of scrimmage Friday night. And that the Warriors did, amassing 304 yards with 165 of that coming in the first half.

Ferguson led West Iredell with 15 carries for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including 10 carries in the first half for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Much like the opener, Ferguson’s second-half touches were limited with the Warriors in control.

Stevenson added seven carries for 82 yards and a touchdown on what was an extremely successful night for the West Iredell backfield.

“With our offense, last week we had more passing yards than rushing yards,” Wilson said. “Tonight, we felt like we had to run the football. I think it’s a testament to our offense. We take pride in trying to be versatile and take what the defense is giving us. Tonight, they gave us the run game based on alignment, so we took advantage of it.”

TURNOVER BATTLE

While only two games into the season, West Iredell has not only gone 2-0 but has also won the turnover battle both games.

They took advantage of two turnovers Friday night, one a Jermaine Cornelius interception to end the first half. The other was a fumble recovery by Tristan Hopkins to end a West Caldwell drive midway through the third quarter.

Wilson said it’s something his team focuses on and emphasizes.

“The most important thing in football is the football,” Wilson said. “We’ve worked on the turnover circuit every day and on ball security every day.”

UP NEXT

Next week, West Iredell has an early open date. The Warriors’ next game is Sept. 8 when they travel to West Wilkes for their first road game.

As far as the open week goes?

“The most important week is coming up. I told the kids just because we don’t play next week, it’s going to be West Iredell versus West Iredell,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to make sure we take advantage of the four days of practice.”

SCORING SUMMARY

West Iredell;7;21;10;0—38

West Caldwell;7;0;0;0—7

First quarter

WI—Stevenson 3 run (Frisbee kick), 3:26

WC—11 run ( Castro kick), :29

Second quarter

WI—Ferguson 5 run (Frisbee kick), 10:08

WI—Ferguson 6 run (Frisbee kick), 4:55

WI—GAITHER 43-YARD PASS TO PEET (FRISBEE PAT), :36

Third quarter

WI—Frisbee 34 FG, 6:27

WI—Ferguson 5 run (Frisbee kick), 4:17