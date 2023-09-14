Here we go. Week 5 of the high school football season. The non-league tune-ups are in the books.

Five Iredell County teams will be in action Friday, and all of them are playing their conference openers.

North Iredell, Statesville and surprising West Iredell kick off Western Foothills Athletic Conference play at home.

Mooresville and South Iredell are also hosting. They start their Greater Metro Conference slate of games.

Lake Norman (4-0) has its open date.

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell

The Raiders (1-2) are coming off of their open date, and they rode a big win into that break.

Quarterback Kaleb Sales rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and completed 17 of 23 passes for 178 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown strike to Pete Jackson, in the 21-17 victory Sept. 1 at Alexander Central, which defeated Statesville the opening week.

Can the Raiders build on that successful outing against Fred T. Foard?

The Tigers are 0-3 and were outscored 146-32 in those three games. Their losses, however, were to teams—Maiden, Bandys and West Lincoln—with a combined record of 8-1 to this point.

North Iredell is 2-0 against Foard since joining the WFAC in 2021.

St. Stephens at West Iredell

Don’t look now, but the Warriors are 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

West Iredell continued its unbeaten start last week with its 21-7 victory at West Wilkes in which it scored 21 unanswered points in the second half. Eli Josey led the defensive effort with 18 tackles, including 14 solo.

Can the Warriors make it four wins in row?

St. Stephens (0-3) comes to Warrior Warfield licking its wounds. The Indians have scored only a combined 26 points in three blowout losses, albeit to Bandys (3-0), Bunker Hill (3-0) and Maiden (2-1).

West Iredell hasn’t beaten St. Stephens since the current league formed three years ago. It seems like a good opportunity to change that.

North Lincoln at Statesville

Statesville (1-2) will try to square its record against North Lincoln.

The Greyhounds got a huge lift from their special teams in their last contest, a 22-15 win over South Iredell on Sept. 1. Jastin Gallimore’s blocked punt set up a touchdown, and Jehahj Sherrill returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score.

They have scored only four offensive touchdowns in three games and will likely need more help from that unit against the Knights who they defeated 15-9 last year and 14-5 two years ago.

North Lincoln (2-1) erupted for 35 second-quarter points and thumped East Rutherford 56-21 last week, and the Knights scored at least 20 points in the other two games.

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

South Iredell (2-2) got back on track last week in Viking Valley, snapping a two-game skid with a 33-6 romp over winless Piedmont.

West Cabarrus (0-4) pays a visit still seeking its first win. The Wolverines losses are to teams—Northwest Cabarrus, J.M Robinson, Olympic and Porter Ridge—with a combined record of 13-2. They fell to Porter Ridge 31-7 a week ago.

Porter Ridge is a common opponent. South Iredell lost 49-3 to the Pirates in Week 2.

Cox Mill at Mooresville

The Blue Devils (3-0) are 14th in Maxpreps’ latest 4A rankings and coming off of their open date. They pummeled West Rowan 48-7 in Week 3.

Mooresville defensive back AJ Graham recorded his third interception of the season against West Rowan. The junior, who recently received a scholarship offer from Boston College, will have a chance to add to that total against the Chargers, who average 29 passes a game.

Cox Mill (1-3) is allowing an average of 38 points.

The Blue Devils stand a good chance to begin their Greater Metro Conference title defense on the right foot.