Seen and not heard. That’s the approach Lake Norman coach Jonathan Oliphant likes.

Prior to their nonconference game at Asheville last Friday, Oliphant stated on X, formerly Twitter: “Don’t talk about it… be about it!!”

The Wildcats, 20-point underdogs on the road, responded by toppling Asheville 34-7. They scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to distance themselves.

Asheville is a perennial playoff team that finished 8-3 a year ago, shutting out four of its conference opponents along the way.

The victory, its largest of the season, propelled Lake Norman to 3-0.

The Wildcats put their unbeaten record on the line again Friday when they host Marvin Ridge, coached by former Lake Norman assistant Aubrey Carter.

The Mavericks are also 3-0, having defeated Reagan (42-27), Hopewell (42-12) and Ardrey Kell (38-35). They are led by running back Jeremiah Liszewski, who has 566 yards and nine touchdowns through the first three games.

One of those providing holes for Liszewski to run through is All-State tackle Kai Greer. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior has committed to Arkansas.

Mooresville (3-0), North Iredell (1-2) and Statesville (1-2) have an open date this week.

Other games Friday:

West Iredell at West Wilkes

The Warriors return to action after having their open date last week. They are 2-0 but haven’t faced much of a challenge so far with blowout wins over Thomas Jefferson and West Caldwell.

West Wilkes is 1-2 following last week’s 40-0 drubbing by Ashe County.

C.J. Ferguson is averaging 143 yards rushing per game for the Warriors. He leads the team with six touchdowns.

Piedmont at South Iredell

South Iredell (1-2) looks to get back in the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to Porter Ridge and Statesville following a 35-0 season-opening victory at North Iredell.

On paper, this appears to be a good opportunity to do that.

Piedmont is 0-3 and has been outscored 70-17 in losses to Concord, Central Cabarrus and Carson. The Panthers have only 309 total yards in three games.