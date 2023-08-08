Editor's Note This is the first in a series of 6 high school football previews.

North Iredell’s stadium underwent a makeover this summer. New track. New football field.

The Raiders ditched their grass field in favor of a synthetic turf. Mooresville and Pine Lake Prep are the only other schools in the county that currently play their home games on that surface.

“We’re excited about it,” North Iredell coach Andy Howell said.

He noted that the new field is anticipated to be ready for their Aug. 18 season opener against South Iredell.

“If we do, we do; if we don’t, we don’t,” Howell said. “It’s not like we’d have an hour and half ride to South Iredell if it’s not ready. It’s going to look good. They’ve been doing a lot of work.”

So have the Raiders, who look to improve on last season’s 2-8 record.

“The kids have worked hard this offseason, and we’re proud of them,” Howell said. “They’ve gotten stronger. Hopefully, it all translates to the field.”

OFFENSESophomore Kaleb Sales takes over at quarterback, replacing senior Will Akers.

“Will is not being benched,” Howell said. “He can play many other positions and help us.”

Akers amassed 1,497 yards passing and rushing in 7 ½ games last season.

Howell said Sales presents “tremendous upside” at signal caller.

“He’s a dual-threat quarterback,” Howell said. “I think putting him out there with Will gives us a dynamic that we haven’t had in the last couple of years.”

The Raiders have several players competing for repetitions at running back, as well as at receiver. Jayden Nordtveit had 21 receptions for 191 yards and four touchdowns last season as a freshman.

They return six starters on offense, including three linemen. Holden McGee, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior center, is a third-year starter.

Don Sparks joins the coaching staff to direct the guys up front. “He’s brought a sense of responsibility and confidence,” Howell said.

DEFENSEFive starters return on defense.

Noah Ivey, a starter on both lines of scrimmage, is back as defensive tackle.

Ian Smith returns at linebacker. The senior was all-conference as a junior, when he made 91 tackles (52 solo), recorded three sacks and intercepted two passes.

Jack Blackler and Tripp Guill provide experience at safety.

Blackler finished with 79 tackles last season. “He has a nose for the ball,” Howell said, “and Tripp did a tremendous job filling in last year.”

Like running back, Howell indicated there is competition for playing time at corner back.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Raiders are upbeat and focused entering the new campaign.

“We still laugh and have fun,” Howell said, “but it’s a little more business-like.”

Howell feels North Iredell’s nonconference slate of games — South Iredell, Starmount and Alexander Central — will help his team tune up for Western Foothills Athletic Conference play.

Last season, the Raiders won their first and last conference games against Fred T. Foard and West Iredell, respectively, but lost the five in between and finished 2-5 in the league.

“It’s a tough conference,” Howell said. “Hopefully, the weight room and preparation translates to the field. We have to step up to the level of our competition, coaches and players.”