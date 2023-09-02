South Iredell threatened to rally for victory Friday night at Statesville. The Greyhounds shut the door in the final seconds, stopping the final drive inside their own 10-yard line to seal a 22-15 win.

The Vikings (1-2) began the last possession with 3 minutes, 53 seconds left at their own 25. A fourth down and 6 conversion at the Statesville 35 continued their march toward the end zone.

It was fourth and 14 at the Greyhounds 25 when Tyler Johnson’s underthrown pass landed incomplete. But his intended target fell to the ground. Officials saw contact with a defender and flagged the play for pass interference.

That gave the Vikings new life. After a penalty on them, though, they had one last chance with 4 seconds left at the 17. Johnson dropped back to pass. Pressured and unable to find an open receiver, Johnson took off. He was tackled inside the 10 as the clock expired.

“That’s the way to fight through adversity at the end,” Statesville coach Rydell Cowan told his players after the game. “It got a little tight, even the play calls were getting tight. I was worried more about the clock, but I knew my defense would come through.”

With the win, Statesville (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start since 2013.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Statesville’s Jehahj Sherrill and Timothy Flowers were named the N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game.

Flowers, a sophomore defensive tackle, helped lead a Statesville defense that held South Iredell to 54 total yards of offense in the first half, when the Greyhounds built a 22-7 lead.

Sherrill provided arguably the most electric play of the night. Shephard Kappel scooped up a loose ball on a high snap to Statesville quarterback Tre Turner and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to bring South Iredell within 14-7 with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

Sherrill made the Vikings’ momentum short-lived. He fielded the ensuing kickoff, hit a hole with speed, bounced it outside and raced down the Statesville sideline for a 96-yard touchdown.

“That was great,” Cowan said of the kick return made by Sherrill, who also intercepted a pass in the second quarter. “The first two games we were on the other end of special teams with missed kicks. So that was nice to see.”

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Caleb Donaldson’s interception in the third quarter set up a 72-yard scoring drive, capped by Johnson’s 4-yard TD pass to Drew Bryant, bringing the Vikings to within 22-15.

Jastin Gallimore’s blocked punt in the first quarter gave the Greyhounds the ball at the South Iredell 28. Several plays later Turner punched it in the end zone for a 1-yard TD, and Statesville led 8-0 with 5:32 left in the first quarter.

It’s the second week in a row Gallimore helped set up a Statesville score with a big play. In Week 2, he intercepted a pass that led to a Greyhounds score.

“I have him first block at school, and I could see today he was locked in,” Cowan said. “He’s one of our leaders.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Mekiaun Davis keyed Statesville’s rushing attack with 107 yards on 23 carries. Of those yards, 73 came in the opening half, when the Greyhounds outgained South Iredell 208-54.

The Vikings didn’t allow much progress at all in the second half.

“That’s a great staff, and they made some adjustments to stop our run game,” Cowan said of South Iredell. “They kept fighting. Hats off to them, but a bigger hats off to my team. The defense did not lie down.”

Johnson completed 12 of 23 passes for 112 yards. Kaden Antoine caught four passes for 45 yards.

Noah Owens had 45 yards receiving on four catches for Statesville.

UP NEXT

Statesville has an open date Sept. 8 and goes into it on a good note.

“That’s huge,” Cowan said. “Coming into the season we wanted to be unbeaten. Then we lost the first one and wanted to be 2-1. We lost again, so now we’re just trying to win each week, to go 1-0 each week.”

The Greyhounds will be back in action Sept. 15 when they entertain North Lincoln in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener. That will be the last of four straight home games to start the season.

South Iredell hosts Piedmont on Sept. 8

SCORING SUMMARY

South Iredell;0;7;8;0—15

Statesville;8;14;0;0—22

First quarter

S—Tre Turner 1 run (Mekiaun Davis run), 5:32.

Second quarter

S—Davin Clarke 3 pass from Turner (run failed), 8:20.

SI—Shephard Kappel 75 fumble return (Aiden Adkins kick), 5:35.

S—Jehahj Sherrill 96 kick return (Davis run), 5:20.

Third quarter

SI—Drew Bryant 4 pass from Tyler Johnson (Bryant pass from Johnson), 1:50.