Statesville continues the search for win number one when it hosts South Iredell (1-1) on Friday night.

The Greyhounds are 0-2 for the first time since 2013 following a 13-6 defeat to Alexander Central in the season opener and last week’s 14-13 loss to Lake Norman.

They’re not reaching for the panic button though.

“We scheduled 4A teams for a reason,” Statesville coach Rydell Cowan said. “We want a battle.”

When the Greyhounds struggled out of the gate 10 years ago, they actually started 0-3 and lost five of their first six games before righting the ship to reach the state playoffs and finish 7-6.

Statesville averaged 32 points per game during that slow start.

Offense has been harder to come by so far this season. Tre Turner did, however, throw 44-yard and 28-yard touchdown passes to Jehahj Sherrill and Davin Clarke against Lake Norman, which encouraged Cowan.

Statesville held the Wildcats to 202 total yards, and Mekiaun Davis and Jastin Gallimore intercepted passes.

Ny’Quarius Faulkner returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown against Alexander Central and the Cougars managed to gain only 187 total yards in that contest.

“I’ve been impressed with our defense across the board,” Cowan said.

South Iredell won last year’s meeting 29-13. That was Cowan’s first against his alma mater, where he also served as an assistant coach before taking the Statesville job.

The Vikings are looking to bounce back after last week’s 49-3 loss to Porter Ridge.

North Iredell at Alexander Central

The Cougars (2-0) are at home for the first time this season. They scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Wilkes Central 20-13 last week.

Shut out in the season opener, North Iredell (0-2) got its offense going last Friday but lost a back-and-forth nail biter, 32-29, at Starmount. A win here would give the Raiders a big boost heading into their open date Sept. 8.

Mooresville at West Rowan

West Rowan fell to 0-2 on the season with its 60-28 loss last week to Davie County. The Falcons allowed 325 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Mooresville defeated Davie 31-24 in the season opener, so the Blue Devils should be positioned well to win and improve to 3-0.

Lake Norman at Asheville

The Wildcats (2-0) beefed up their nonconference schedule this season “to get us ready for the fight,” coach Jonathan Oliphant said.

A perennial playoff team, Asheville (1-1) enters the contest coming off of a 47-7 loss to Providence Day. Lake Norman can expect a Cougars squad eager to put that humbling setback behind them.