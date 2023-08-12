Editor's Note This is the third in a series of six high school football previews.

Statesville lost only one Western Foothills Athletic Conference game last season.

But that loss, a 28-7 defeat to East Lincoln, spoiled a bid to capture a fifth straight conference title.

It’s also fueled a passion to start a new streak this season.

“A lot of seniors at East Lincoln bought in to doing whatever it takes to beat Statesville” for the championship, Greyhounds coach Rydell Cowan said.

“A lot of my seniors this year, they were used to winning it and then not to last year,” he added and then paused. “They want to go out as conference champs.”

OFFENSE

Tre Turner has gotten then majority of the reps at quarterback.

Turner provides “a big arm” and enjoyed a “solid spring,” according to Cowan, noting they are looking at some others at the position as well.

“He’s a pocket passer, hand the ball off guy,” Cowan said of Turner. “We’re not looking for him to run for 100 yards.”

Mack Davis is a leading candidate for carries at running back, although there are a “slew of horses” in the stable, Cowan said. “Mack is a two-way player. He’s the guy we can’t have come off the field.”

There are six returning starters on offense. The line features four that saw significant playing time last fall.

“I do believe we’re better run blockers,” Cowan said, “but it’s hard to gauge in practice because our D-line is so fast.”

There are several receivers to keep an eye on, including Jehahj Sherrill and Noah Owens. Both are drawing college interest.

Cowan described the speeding Sherrill, who also runs track, as a receiver that “can get the ball and go.” He described Owens, a 6-foot-4 target, as a “possession receiver” and noted that Owens’ recruiting interest from Power-5 schools is as a tight end.

DEFENSE

Davis and Jeremiah Heaggans headline the six returning starters on defense.

Heaggans, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound interior lineman, recorded 38 tackles, seven quarterback hurries and one sack as a sophomore last season.

“He’s more of a run stopper this year, but he has speed as an edge rusher too,” Cowan said of Heaggans.

Injury and illness sidelined Davis for big portions of last season as a junior. The cornerback came back for the playoff game at Crest and held one of the best receivers in the state to 82 yards on eight catches. That was Javarius Green, who has an offer from Alabama.

“That tells you a lot about Mack’s ability, that he can cover a player like that,” said Cowan, who referred to Davis as a “lockdown corner.”

The Greyhounds are testing out players at linebacker although Tyreek Carter returns at the position. He started there as a freshman last season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Four of Statesville’s seven conference games will be played in Greyhound Hollow including the season finale against Hickory, which some believe to be the favorite to win the league.

Before they get to the Sept. 15 WFAC opener at home against North Lincoln, the Greyhounds encounter a tough slate of nonconference games — albeit all at home — against Alexander Central, Lake Norman and South Iredell.

The path back to the state playoffs is not a simple one. Then again, it wasn’t last year either, but not even a 2-3 start could derail the Greyhounds as they rattled off five straight wins to close the regular season at 7-3 before falling in the opening round of the 3A playoffs to Crest.

“Our mindset is to win conference and get out of the first round,” Cowan said. “The guys feel like if they stay together and do things the right way they can go pretty far.”