OLIN—North Iredell officially unveiled its brand new turf field Friday night. Not amused, South Iredell spoiled the season’s grand opening with a 35-0 shutout road victory.

“I’m most proud of the fact our kids played hard all the way, and we kept our composure if something didn’t go right,” said Lee Linville, who won his debut as Vikings head coach.

Vikings assistant coach David Lewis gave the game ball to Linville afterward. Interestingly enough, that celebratory gesture came in the North Iredell stadium where they both previously spent stints as head coach.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

South Iredell quarterback Tyler Johnson and Vikings interior lineman Jackson Miller were named the N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, respectively.

Johnson shined in his first varsity start. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The sophomore also rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.

All but 22 yards of that passing total came in the second half. Each of Johnson’s scoring tosses were after the intermission.

“I think the first half we were trying to protect him and ease him into the game,” Linville said. “In the second half we had some pretty good protection, and he was able to get some good reps.”

Johnson faked a handoff, pulling the ball away from the running back at the last moment and took off for a 62-yard touchdown run that propelled the Vikings to a 15-0 second-quarter lead that they carried into halftime.

“That was a huge play,” Linville said.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Drew Bryant’s 70-yard touchdown reception from Johnson on a screen pass during the opening possession of the third quarter lifted South Iredell to a 21-0 advantage.

“We got a blocker out there to get the first guy, and then he outran everyone else,” Linville said of Bryant.

Bryant hauled in TD passes covering 70, 5 and 24 yards in the second half as the Vikings pulled away. He finished with six receptions for 144 yards.

The Raiders were able to move the ball, but their drives stalled. They were stopped on downs around the South Iredell 30 twice in the second quarter.

North Iredell did itself no favors in the second half thanks to penalties. Yellow flags negated Will Akers’ 38-yard TD catch from Kaleb Sales in the third quarter and Jayden Nordtveit’s 39-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Nordtveit finished with 100 yards rushing on 17 carries. Sales rushed for 49 yards and threw for 67 yards, and Landon Anderson caught two balls for 37 yards.

UP NEXT

North Iredell (0-1) hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Boonville on Aug. 25 to face Starmount.

The Vikings (1-0) welcome Porter Ridge to Troutman on Aug. 25 for their home opener.

SCORING SUMMARY

South Iredell;8;7;13;7—35

North Iredell;0;0;00—0

First quarter

SI—Tyler Johnson 1 run (Adam Sharpe run), 2:06.

Second quarter

SI—Johnson 62 run (Aidan Adkins kick), 8:13.

Third quarter

SI—Drew Bryant 70 pass from Johnson (run failed), 10:50.

SI—Bryant 5 pass from Johnson (Adkins kick), :03.6.

Fourth quarter

SI—Bryant 24 pass from Johnson (Adkins kick), 4:52.