OLIN—North Iredell dominated from start to finish Friday in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener, beating Fred T. Foard 33-0 in front of a huge crowd that gathered at Raider Ravine on homecoming night.

That’s two victories in a row for the Raiders, who could easily be 3-1 if not for a narrow loss at Starmount in Week 2.

“We’ll see,” North Iredell coach Andy Howell said when asked if things were beginning to click for his team. “A couple of years ago we started 2-2 and laid an egg versus North Lincoln. We’re going to see what we can do here.”

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

North Iredell’s Jayden Nordtveit and Ian Smith were named the N.C. Farm Bureau Insurance Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game, respectively.

Nordtveit enjoyed a huge night, finishing with 243 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. The sophomore ran untouched for a 71-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, and that scoring drive, which began at their own 1, extended the Raiders’ lead to 14-0.

“That’s as hard as I’ve seen him run in a couple of weeks,” Howell said. “The offensive line did a great job blocking for him too.”

Smith helped key a Raiders defense that yielded very little to the Tigers. The senior linebacker recorded a sack in the fourth quarter. He and Zander Faulkner combined for a tackle behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter that resulted in a takeaway on the North Iredell 24-yard line.

Foard managed only 129 total yards for the game and has now been outscored 179-32 through four games.

“(The defense) played well,” Howell said.

OTHER NOTABLES

North Iredell quarterback Kaleb Sales rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore’s 15-yard scoring jaunt capped the scoring with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Sales completed 7 of 10 passes for 82 yards.

Nordtveit caught three passes for 47 yards, and Faulkner had two receptions for 31 yards.

The Raiders (2-2, 1-0) improved to 3-0 against Foard since the teams joined the WFAC.

UP NEXT

North Iredell continues WFAC play when it visits St. Stephens (0-4, 0-1) on Sept. 22. The Indians lost 42-41 at West Iredell on Friday.

“It was a big win at Alexander Central (two weeks ago), but this started building against Starmount,” Howell said. “I thought this team battled in that game it helped us battle in the AC game.”

Foard hosts West Iredell (4-0, 1-0) on Sept. 22.

SCORING SUMMARY

Fred T. Foard;0;0;0;0—0

North Iredell;14;7;6;6—33

First quarter

NI—Jayden Nordtveit 11 run (Noah Welch kick), 8:51.

NI—Nordtveit 71 run (Welch kick), 1:33.

Second quarter

NI—Kaleb Sales 2 run (Welch kick), 7:27.

Third quarter

NI—Nordtveit 5 run (pass failed), 2:48.

Fourth quarter

NI—Sales 15 run (kick blocked), 7:59.