Editor's Note EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second in a series of 6 high school football previews.

Depth has been an issue at West Iredell in recent years. In fact, in 2021, the Warriors had less than 30 players and no junior varsity team.

Year two of the Matt Wilson coaching era features plenty of able bodies.

“If there are no surprises, we’re almost going to be two-platoon,” Wilson said. “We’ll mix in our skill guys as needed, but right now we really have only one true guy going both ways. I didn’t think that would be a possibility a few months ago.”

The Warriors are coming off of a 1-9 season. Three of those losses were by two or fewer scores.

Wilson believes that is something the Warriors are prepared to build on.

“We’ve expressed to the kids that there is a new foundation in place, now go play with confidence,” he said.

“Now there is a culture of not being comfortable with losing.”

OFFENSE

Cade Gaither returns as the starting quarterback. This is Gaither’s third season at the position. Alijah Williams will be his backup, and the Warriors plan to utilize him in various ways.

“Anytime you have two QBs on the field at the same time the defensive coaches have to be prepared for that,” Wilson said.

C.J. Ferguson is the featured running back although Wilson said they have a group of players they are confident in at that position.

Ferguson finished with 914 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries as a junior last season, when West Iredell relied more on senior fullback Bud Dalton.

“C.J. is about 6 foot and around 215 pounds, and he runs really well,” Wilson said. “He’s a downhill runner but is fast enough that he can break away. He also catches the ball well out of the backfield. He can block, catch or run on first, second or third down. He’s an all-purpose back.”

Jermaine Cornelius returns at receiver. The junior is the one Wilson alluded to as being their “true” two-way player. As a sophomore, Cornelius caught 29 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns.

West Iredell returns three starters on the offensive line. The unit’s increased depth is encouraging to Wilson, who suggested they may be three-deep at all five positions.

DEFENSE

Jaylon Whitaker and Braylen Daniels highlight the defensive line.

“We will be extremely athletic up front,” Wilson said. “We’ll be big enough to maintain the line of scrimmage but also fast enough to get after the passer.”

The Warriors return all three of their starting linebackers: Tristan Hopkins, Eli Josey and Garison Head.

Cornelius stars in the secondary and can play safety or corner. Last season, he intercepted four passes and returned one of those for a touchdown. He also broke up six passes, made 39 tackles and forced three fumbles and recovered two.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can do a lot of things,” Wilson said.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Warriors finished seventh out of eight teams in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference a year ago, with the lone victory coming against winless Fred T. Foard.

Wilson feels they’re equipped to make a move out of the league cellar.

“It’s a conference that’s extremely competitive in every sport,” he said. “Week to week, you better bring it.

“I’m anxious to see how our offseason work ethic helps us compete better.”