West Iredell (4-0, 1-0) made a crucial stop on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter Friday and recovered the ensuing onside kick to move to 4-0 with a 42-41 thrilling win over St. Stephens (0-4, 0-1).

In what was a back and forth game, the Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead just three minutes into the first quarter. But St. Stephens responded scoring 21 unanswered points, all in the second quarter to seize a 21-6 lead with just over a minute left in the first half.

West Iredell responded with a touchdown with 13 seconds left to cut the lead to 21-13 at halftime.

The two teams traded punches in the third quarter before ultimately finding themselves tied at 35 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

With the ball at the 1-yard line, a communication gaffe by the Indians resulted in a fumble that was recovered by West Iredell’s Eli Josey.

On the next play CJ Ferguson ran 99 yards for the score to give the Warriors a 42-35 lead. Ferguson’s long TD gave him 221 yards on the night to go with four touchdowns on the ground.

St. Stephens did not back down. The Indians drove the field and scored with 1:15 left.

Trailing by one, the Indians decided to go for two, but West Iredell’s defense held strong, and the Warriors hands unit recovered the onside kick to give the Warriors their fourth win of the young season.

FOR MAX

To say it was an emotional week would be an understatement for the Warriors as they tragically lost one of their own, No. 60 Max Gabriel.

Gabriel’s No. 60 was honored before the game at midfield where the Warriors gave tribute to the young man by painting his name and number at midfield. Gabriel’s family was also honored before the game as the Warriors memorialized a young life gone too soon.

“It was rough, everything about the week was rough and we’ve been on an emotional roller coaster all week long,” coach Matt Wilson said. “We got into halftime, and we talked about the scoreboard didn’t matter, we were going to focus on six seconds. My dad told me a long time ago that this game is played in six second increments. It ended up working in our favor and I think some bigger powers had a lot to do with this one.”

SIX SECONDS

Out of the half, the Warriors responded to Wilson’s message in the locker room, scoring 29 points in the second half. Of those 29 points, none were bigger than Ferguson’s 99-yard touchdown run.

Bringing in two witnesses in offensive lineman Cooper Bowman and Austin Toflinski before responding, Wilson said he told his team in the huddle after they recovered the fumble that they were going to score on the next play.

“We recovered that ball at the two-yard line, and I looked at them in the huddle and said we are about to break a record right here,” Wilson said with his two linemen backing up his story with energy. “I said we are going to run a play and break it for 98. I told you there is a bigger power, and I can’t make that up.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

After the Indians scored to cut the lead to 1 with 1:15 left, it looked like they would kick the point after to tie the game. But St. Stephens decided to call a timeout and go for two to take the lead.

They brought back their star running back, Brycen Gaither. Gaither had a star-studded night running for 310 yards and five touchdowns, but the Warriors were able to stop Gaither when it mattered, holding strong on the two-point conversion with pressure up the middle to hold on their lead and ultimately win the game.

Wilson said he had one message to his team before the two-point conversion, “six seconds.”

Those six seconds won the Warriors the game.

NEXT

With four wins on the young season, the Warriors travel to Fred T. Foard next week looking to run their winning streak to five games. Wilson said with the attention the 4-0 start is bringing his team needs to refocus on worrying about West Iredell.

“I think we need to kind of refocus on just worrying about West Iredell football,” Wilson said. “I know we are getting a lot of praise and a lot of recognition. We have to stay humble and hungry. We will be fine. We just cannot let all the outside noise kind of disrupt what is going on in the locker room and the practice field in the evenings.”

SCORING SUMMARY

West Iredell;6;7;15;14—42

St. Stephens;0;21;14;6—41

First quarter

WI—Ferguson 11 run (conversion failed), 8:55

Second quarter

SS—Gaither 7 run (Buff kick), 9:26

SS—Gaither 10 run (Buff kick), 4:08

SS—Gaither 10 run (Buff kick), 1:12

WI—Ferguson 1 run (Frisbee kick), 0:13

Third quarter

WI—C. Gaither 25 pass to Peet (conversion good), 5:22

SS—Gaither 15 run (Buff kick), 1:18

WI—Ferguson 4 run (Frisbee kick), 0:56

SS—Gaither 65 run (Buff kick), 0:43

Fourth quarter

WI—C. Gaither 27 pass to Cornelius (Frisbee kick), 10:50

WI—Ferguson 99 run (Frisbee kick), 4:45

SS—McLauchlin 1 run (conversion failed), 1:15