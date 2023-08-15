Editor's Note This is the fifth in a series of six high school football previews.

Powered by a roster that includes 27 seniors, with nine returning starters on offense and five returning starters on defense, Lake Norman will look to make some noise in what will be a tough Greater Metro 4A Conference this year.

Before conference play even starts, Jonathan Oliphant’s team faces a gauntlet of a nonconference schedule that opens with North Meck and ends with Marvin Ridge. In between, the Wildcats travel to Statesville and Asheville, two perennial playoff teams.

Oliphant said his team is going to have to come out of the gates playing well with such a tough nonconference slate.

“If we don’t come out fighting early, we could very well end up being 0-4 and be a good football team,” Oliphant said. “Everyone one of those teams on our nonconference schedule is usually in the playoffs.”

OFFENSE

Oliphant will look to his experience on offense to give his team a boost going into the nonconference slate.

Lake Norman returns nine starters on that side of the ball with only two positions featuring new starters. One of those positions is quarterback.

Oliphant said the battle for quarterback is currently a three-man race featuring Junior Kyle Mosley and sophomores Bennett Portero and Haines Robitzer.

The winner of the quarterback battle will slot himself into an offense returning every single position player from last year. Seniors Cam Neal, Antonio Griffin and Andrew Chuilli will slot back in at receiver.

In addition, the Wildcats return two 600-yard rushers in sophomore Mozes Morris and senior Trae Sechrest.

All in all, the group is one Oliphant is excited about, especially when you place them in behind an offensive line that includes four returning seniors, one of those being left tackle Ethan Calloway, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound LSU commit.

“That group is going to be the key for us,” Oliphant said of his offensive line. “Can we push people around and can we dominate the trenches? With those four seniors that we have in that position group, we should and we better if we want to be successful.”

DEFENSE

On defense, the Wildcats return five starters. They also get back senior Tate Smith.

A three-position starter as a sophomore, Smith missed all of his junior season after suffering an injury during one of Lake Norman’s preseason scrimmages last fall.

Smith will wear the No. 1 jersey for Lake Norman this fall, an honor voted on by his teammates, something Oliphant instituted after hearing about it from the Wildcats men’s lacrosse coaching staff.

Lake Norman’s depth on defense will come at the linebacker position where Oliphant said the Wildcats have four players with a lot of reps that will play an important role this season.

Senior Kavin White returns at defensive back for the Wildcats.

An all-conference performer in his junior season, White will lead a secondary that Oliphant said is right behind the linebacking corps in depth and another strength of his defense. White will also play some offensive snaps this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

After playing a tough nonconference schedule, it won’t get any easier from there. An always powerful Greater Metro Conference awaits them. This year, the conference schedule includes trips to perennial area powers A.L. Brown and Cox Mill and concludes with a home battle against in-county rival and 2022-23 conference champion Mooresville.

“I like this conference, I think it’s competitive not only for football but also for other sports,” Oliphant said. “It’s one of those leagues where you could win every game on Friday night and Thursday night, or you could lose every game on Friday night and Thursday night. The talent level is tough, you are going to have to bring your A-game every week.”

After finishing 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference last year, the Wildcats will look to improve on their fourth place finish. Oliphant expects his team to be in the thick of things this year.

“The standard here is not to finish in the middle of the pack,” Oliphant said. “So, we are definitely looking forward to competing for the conference championship on Thursday and Friday nights.”