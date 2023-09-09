MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman is off to another fantastic start to a season. This one doesn’t appear to be misleading.

“These boys are for real,” Wildcats coach Jonathan Oliphant said.

“We walked into the Hickory Ridge game at 6-0 last year and got punched in the face,” he noted. “We weren’t ready for that. This group has faced adversity and has been tested to be ready for those fights.”

The Wildcats followed up their 34-7 thumping of traditionally strong Asheville on Sept. 1 with a remarkable come-from-behind victory over another perennial playoff team Friday night. They scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to beat Marvin Ridge and improve to 4-0.

Despite surrendering the lead, Marvin Ridge still had a chance to win, but Dawson Jones’ 31-yard field goal attempt with seven seconds left went wide right.

NO TIME TO POUT

Evan Medders’ third touchdown pass, a 20-yard strike to Mac Arthur, lifted the previously-undefeated Mavericks (3-1) to a 21-0 lead with 28 seconds left in the first half.

Trailing by three touchdowns at the intermission and having yet to score, the halftime message to the Wildcats: Figure it out.

“We said to the guys you can sit here and pout or you can go back out there and fight and give yourself a chance,” Oliphant said. “That’s what they did. They went back out there and fought. I’m proud of them.”

SECOND-HALF HIGHLIGHTS

Marvin Ridge fumbled at the Lake Norman 26 during the opening drive of the second half. That set up Trae Sechrest’s 3-yard touchdown run to get the Wildcats on the scoreboard.

After the Mavericks stopped a promising Lake Norman scoring drive in the fourth quarter by intercepting a Haines Robitzer pass they took over possession and their own 1-yard line. Linebacker Heath Hamrick stuffed Luke Wakefield’s run in the end zone on the ensuing play, and the safety trimmed the deficit to 21-9.

The Wildcats faced a fourth down and long from their 44 after Marvin Ridge kicked to them. They lined up in punt formation but snapped the ball to Mozes Morris, the upback, instead. The sophomore found Tate Smith across the middle for a 21-yard pass that moved the chains. Then Robitzer hooked up with Antonio Griffin for a 35-yard touchdown pass on the next play, and Lake Norman trailed 21-16 with 3:35 left.

Lake Norman’s defense forced a three-and-out and the Wildcats got the ball back at the Marvin Ridge 42 with 2:11 remaining following a short punt. Cameron Neal hauled in a shallow pass from Robitzer and broke a few tackles. His 32-yard reception advanced the ball to the 8. Robitzer ran it into the end zone from there. His TD helped Lake Norman pull ahead 23-21.

The Mavericks got the ball back with 1:32 left. They worked the sideline and benefitted from a Lake Norman pass interference call to move into field goal range. But the kick was off the mark.

BY THE NUMBERS

In addition to his clutch pass on the fake punt, Morris finished with 125 yards rushing on 15 carries. He also caught four passes for 25 yards.

Robitzer was 18 of 23 for 174 yards and a touchdown. Griffin finished with eight catches for 104 yards, highlighted by the 35-yard TD.

Medders was 17 of 26 passing for 169 yards. Jake Schumaker and Cole Searight were on the receiving end of Medders’ 15-yard and 24-yard TD passes, respectively.

Running back Jeremiah Liszewski entered the night averaging 189 yards and three touchdowns per game. The Marvin Ridge senior left the game before halftime after an unconfirmed report that he sustained a concussion. He finished with 53 yards and no scores on 11 carries.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats have an open date Sept. 15.

“We’re banged up. We lost a starting cornerback last week. We’ve had a linebacker out for a while. The bye week will be good for us,” Oliphant said. “Hopefully we can come out of it and start conference play with a bang.”

They will be back in action Sept. 22 when they travel to Kannapolis to face A.L. Brown.