Fellowship of Christian Athletes is holding an eight team, 7-on-7 high school football event Thursday at West Iredell High School.

West Iredell alum, former NFL player and current N.Y. Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson will be guest speaker and do drill work with each team.

Four of the five Iredell-Statesville high schools will be participating: North Iredell, South Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell.

Other high school football teams represented will include Alexander Central, Bandys, Bunker Hill, and Patton.

Games will be spread out over four fields. They will last 25 minutes. There will be a 10-minute transition period in between games.

The schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m.: Alexander Central vs. North Iredell; West Iredell vs. Bunker Hill; Statesville vs. South Iredell; Patton vs. Bandys

10:05 a.m.: Bandys vs. Alexander Central; South Iredell vs. Bunker Hill; West Iredell vs. North Iredell; Statesville vs. Patton

10:40 a.m.: South Iredell vs. Bandys; Alexander Central vs. West Iredell; Patton vs. Bunker Hill; North Iredell vs. Statesville

11:15 a.m.: West Iredell vs. South Iredell; Bunker Hill vs. Statesville; Alexander Central vs. Bandys; North Iredell vs. Patton

11:50 a.m.: Bandys vs. West Iredell; Statesville vs. Alexander Central; Bunker Hill vs. North Iredell; Patton vs. South Iredell