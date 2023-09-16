Statesville 18, North Lincoln 14
West Iredell 42, St. Stephens 41
North Iredell 33, Fred T. Foard 0
Mooresville 42, Cox Mill 3
West Cabarrus 23, South Iredell 22 (OT)
OLIN—North Iredell dominated from start to finish Friday in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener, beating Fred T. Foard 33-0 in fr…
West Iredell (4-0, 1-0) made a crucial stop on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter Friday and recovered the ensuing onside kick …
Here we go. Week 5 of the high school football season. The non-league tune-ups are in the books.
MILLERS CREEK—West Iredell came from behind to defeat West Wilkes 21-7 and stay unbeaten Friday night.
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman is off to another fantastic start to a season. This one doesn’t appear to be misleading.
